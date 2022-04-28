NFL Draft Headquarters

“Those years at Georgia set me up for the best,” Walker said. “I’m going to be somebody who is going to go out and give it their all every day.”

Walker will obviously have an early opportunity with the Jaguars, who went into the draft looking for a difference-making edge player.

“It has been a great experience, but it has been tiring as well,” Walker told Maria Martin of our media partner 11-Alive. “I’m just embracing the moment.”

The Thomaston native is also the first Bulldog defensive end to go in the first round since David Pollack in 2005.

Walker becomes the second Bulldog to go No. 1 overall since quarterback Matthew Stafford went No. 1 to Detroit in 2009.

The Jacksonville Jaguars took defensive end Travon Walker with the first overall pick in the Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Walker is the first of what will undoubtedly be a record-number of Georgia players taken in the three-day draft being held in Las Vegas.

Currently the record for most Bulldogs taken in the first round is three, set in 2018 when Roquan Smith (Chicago, No. 8), Isaiah Wynn (New England, No. 23) and Sony Michel (New England, No. 31).

More will go in the first round.

Walker is expected to be joined by nose guard Jordan Davis, with Devonte Wyatt, and perhaps even Lewis Cine and Nakobe Dean.

Even if the Bulldogs do not break the school record for most picks in the first round, the current mark for most players taken in a draft (nine in 2021) is certain to come tumbling down.

George Pickens, Quay Walker, Jamaree Salyer, Channing Tindall, and James Cook are each pegged to go somewhere in the first three rounds.

Zamir White, Derion Kendrick and Justin Shaffer figure to go somewhere after that. Punter Jake Camarda could also get the call.

“The credit goes to these kids. You know, they made the decision to come to school here. Our job is to develop him and make sure they're better people when they leave. I think each one of these kids will tell you they're more successful because of the work ethic they were able to achieve here,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “We had some really good coaches to help coach them up and some really good players to help play. And I think it's very unique to have this kind of collection of talent. You don't have that every year. It's not every year you're going to have 14 guys at the combine. It's just tough to do. And I'm proud of this group."

Travon Walker goes No. 1



