Lewis Cine drafted by the Minnesota Vikings

The first member of Georgia's 2021 secondary is off the board.

Lewis Cine became the latest Bulldog drafted when the Minnesota Vikings selected him. They called his name with the 32nd and final pick of the first round.

Cine extended Georgia's new program record by being the fifth Georgia player selected in the first round. All five Bulldogs came from the defensive side of the ball.

Cine led one of the best college football defenses in recent memory in tackles with 73. He also registered one interception and nine passes broken up.

The former Bulldog also drew attention with a 4.37-second 40-yard-dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Cine is now taking his speed and other talents to Minnesota to play for the Vikings.