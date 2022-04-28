Travon Walker drafted No. 1 overall

Travon Walker has made history.

The former Georgia defensive end has been drafted No. 1 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Walker is the fifth Bulldog to go number one overall, joining Frank Sinkwich, Charley Trippi, Harry Babcock, and Matthew Stafford. He is also the first Georgia defensive end to go in the first round since David Pollack in 2005.

The buzz around Walker and the No. 1 pick really began after he blew up the NFL Scouting Combine. The 6-foot-5, 272-pound Thomaston native ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash among other impressive numbers.

That offsets collegiate numbers that at first glance don't seem becoming of a top pick. Walker notched 65 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks during his three years in Athens.

But NFL teams saw tremendous potential in Walker, leading to his being the first selection in this weekend's draft.