Quay Walker drafted by Green Bay Packers

Yet another Bulldog is off the board.

Quay Walker is the latest Georgia player to be drafted. He heard his name called by the Green Bay Packers with the 22nd pick of the first round in Thursday night's NFL Draft.

Walker featured in Georgia's inside linebacker rotation along with Nakobe Dean and Channing Tindall in 2021. He ended the national championship season with 67 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

The Cordele native is a perfect example of just how much talent Georgia had on its defense last season. Walker served as a rotational player for the Bulldogs, yet he has now heard his name called as a first-round NFL Draft pick.

Walker will now be taking his talents to the middle of Green Bay's defense.