Dean joins Davis in Philly

Nakobe Dean is finally off the board.

After sliding out of the first two rounds, the former Georgia linebacker heard his name called in the third round of the NFL Draft. The Philadelphia Eagles drafted Dean with the 83rd overall pick.

He joins Jordan Davis who the Eagles took in the first round on Thursday.



Dean anchored the historic Georgia defense in 2021. He finished second on the team in total tackles with 72, led the team with 10.5 tackles for loss, and finished second with six sacks.

That pass-rushing ability is something Dean truly developed heading into his third season in Athens. Dean's six sacks in 2021 came after he recorded just 1.5 sacks over his first two collegiate seasons.

Dean's medical concerns and his size had been hot topics of conversation leading up to this week's festivities. After a lengthy tumble, his talent and college production proved to be too much for the Eagles to pass up.

