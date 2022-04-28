Jordan Davis drafted by Philadelphia Eagles

The big man in the middle of Georgia's 2021 defense has found his home.

Jordan Davis heard his name called in the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday. He went with the 13th pick in the first round to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Davis is Georgia's first interior defensive lineman drafted in the first round since Johnathan Sullivan in 2003.

Davis burst onto the national scene with a breakout 2021 season at the heart of the historic Bulldog defense. He finished with 32 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

Of course, Davis also drew attention with his eye-popping 4.78-second 40-yard dash time at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Davis ran that time while checking in at 341 pounds.

This past season put to rest some of the questions about Davis's abilities as an every-down defensive lineman. That, combined with his production, led to his name being called in the first round on Thursday.