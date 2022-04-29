George Pickens drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers

What a year it has been for George Pickens.

At this time last year, the former Georgia receiver had torn his ACL roughly a month prior. Months of grueling rehab lay ahead for Pickens to see the field in 2021.

One year later, Pickens heard his name called in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected the Hoover native with the 52nd overall pick of the draft.

Pickens played in the final four games of the 2021 season, notching five catches for 107 yards. His most memorable moment came in the form of a 52-yard catch in the national championship victory over Alabama.

Those games capped off a Georgia career in which Pickens caught 90 passes for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Of course, there were also moments such as the fight against Georgia Tech in 2019 and squirting a wattle bottle on a Tennessee player the next year. But Pickens' talent proved to be too much for the Steelers to pass up in Friday night's second round.