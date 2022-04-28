Devonte Wyatt drafted by the Green Bay Packers

Devonte Wyatt is now off the board.

The Georgia defensive lineman heard his name called with the 28th pick in the first round of Thursday night's NFL Draft. Wyatt will begin his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers.

Wyatt joins Georgia teammate Quay Walker in being first-round selections by the Packers.

Wyatt's selection gives Georgia four first-round picks in this draft, a new record for the program.

Similar to defensive line running mate Jordan Davis, Wyatt blossomed into a top NFL Draft pick during his final season in Athens. His senior season saw Wyatt record 39 total tackles, 27 quarterback pressures, seven tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

Reports emerged in the weeks leading up to the draft about some teams having character concerns with Wyatt. But he put those doubts to rest enough for the Packers to select him in the first round on Thursday night.