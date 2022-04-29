Wyatt, Walker and Stokes are teammates again

Quay Walker was actually on a conference call with media covering Green Bay when word came that the Packers had just selected teammate Devonte Wyatt with the 28th pick in the first round Thursday night in the NFL Draft.

“Oh man, that’s crazy,” Walker was quoted as saying on Packers.com. “It’s a reunion, man. I can’t really say nothing. I’m going to start crying all over again.”

Talk about a reunion.

With last year’s first round selection of Eric Stokes, the Packers became the first NFL team since 1967 in the common draft era to use three straight first-round selections on teammates from the same school.

Wyatt told reporters he can’t wait to get started.

"It's amazing, man. It's a blessing," Wyatt told reporters. "Getting drafted with a teammate and already having a teammate that's already down there, I'm very happy, I'm very confident. I'm ready to go ball."

According to the website, pro bowl tackle Kenny Clark reached out to Wyatt almost immediately after his selection.

"I was so happy to hear his voice, because I grew up watching Kenny," Wyatt said. "He was like my No. 1, top two defensive tackle. Just getting that call from him, I was just happy. I felt welcome already. It's just an amazing feeling to have that type of caliber of player to call you."

Walker called Wyatt not long thereafter.

"Once he seen me get picked, he was like the first person to call me," Wyatt said. "We're just so excited. We're just ready to go to Green Bay and help the team; just learn the books and become a great player for the Packers."

Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters Wyatt’s toughness and versatility are what stood out the most.

"I think he's such a disruptor on the line of scrimmage," said Gutekunst of Wyatt. "He can play the 1 (technique,), he can play the 3 and he's a dynamic pass rusher. His ability to scrape and get to the ball in the run game is almost linebacker-like."”

Walker (No. 22) and Wyatt were the third and fourth Bulldogs taken in the first round, following No. 1 pick Travon Walker and Jordan Davis (No. 13). Lewis Cine went with the final pick (No. 32) of the first round to Minnesota. His selection allowed Georgia to set a new NFL Draft record becoming the first team with five defensive player selected in the first round.

"For us it was always a race to the ball," Walker said "With the guys we have, you kind of want to get there in a hurry."