Cook shuffles off to Buffalo

James Cook came back to Georgia for a couple of very important reasons.

The first, because he wanted to help lead the Bulldogs to a championship. Check. The second, there was still he felt he needed to do in order to make himself more attractive to the NFL. Second check.

Apparently, Buffalo liked what it saw.

Friday, the Bills took Cook with the 63rd pick in the second round of the NFL Draft. He joins brother Dalvin Cook, currently a running back for Minnesota.

James Cook certainly played a tremendous role for the Bulldogs last season.

He finished the season with career-best numbers as a rusher (113 carries for 728 yards and seven touchdowns) and receiving (27 catches for 284 yards and four touchdowns).

Cook saved some of his best games for last.

In the Orange Bowl against Michigan, Cook had a career-high 112 yards receiving, including catches of 53 and 39 yards.

He came up big in the title game against Alabama as well, ripping off a career-long run of 67 yards to set up Georgia’s first offensive touchdown. Ironically, his career long reception of 82 yards also came against the Crimson Tide during a regular-season game in 2020.