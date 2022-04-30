Nakobe Dean responds to dropping in NFL Draft

During his career at Georgia, Nakobe Dean was known for always playing with a chip on his shoulder.

You should see the size of it now.

Projected by some as a first-round pick, there was some surprise when he wasn't taken Thursday night. Most figured it would take Dean just a handful of teams in the second round before his name was called on Friday.

Crickets.

Concern over a pec injury Dean suffered before the NFL Combine had created concern. It was not until the Philadelphia Eagles stepped up with the 83rd pick in round three until he was off the board.

“I would be remiss to say I wasn’t surprised,” Dean told Philadelphia reporters during a video conference Friday night. “But at the end of the day, I just thank God for the whole process. It’s done nothing but make my chip grow bigger. I’m ready to play, ready to get to work.”

Eagles executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman said Dean will be on the field week when Philadelphia holds mini-camp next.

“He’s going to be on the field, and we don’t anticipate him missing any time,” Roseman said. “He will take physical, and we’ll double check all those things. I think I called our doctors three, four times and asked them, ‘Am I missing something,’ because obviously he was way higher on our board.

“We get a lot of information on these guys. That’s how this rolls. It’s important we get it right. We’re excited about it. In talking with other teams, if we didn’t take him, he was [about to be] gone. There may be guys with better measurables, but this guy played at the highest level and he was the heartbeat of that team.”

Dean, who did not run the 40-yard dash at NFL Combine or at Georgia’s Pro Day in March, said he met with numerous team doctors in the weeks leading up to the draft.

Per Dean, nobody suggested surgery was needed.

“That’s what was the most surprising. I went to doctors, and nobody said I should have surgery,” Dean said. “So, for that to come up, for teams to be saying that and waiting to the day of the draft, which was crazy to me. But like said, I’m an Eagle and I’m glad I got picked by a great organization.”