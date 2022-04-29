Tindall to Dolphins in third

Along with Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, Channing Tindall made up arguably the best set of inside linebackers in the SEC, perhaps all of college football last year for Georgia.

Friday night, Tindall joined his teammates in the NFL.

The Miami Dolphins choose Tindall with the 102nd pick in the third round Friday night, the ninth Bulldog to be selected in the three-day draft thus far.

His selection ties the Bulldog record for the most players drafted in a single year.



Tindall helped himself with a strong showing in late January at the Senior Bowl after an excellent senior season with the national champions.

A second-team member of the All-SEC team, Tindall finished tied with Walker for the lead in tackles with 67, with three sacks for losses of 28 yards.

He saved his best game of the year for last.

In the national championship against Alabama, Tindall matched his career high with eight tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack of Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young, and five quarterback hurries.