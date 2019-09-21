It's time.

One of the most-anticipated games in Georgia history takes place tonight when No. 3 Georgia welcomes No. 7 Notre Dame to Sanford Stadium for the first time in history.

Much is at stake for both teams, who hope to make an early impression on the College Football selection committee.

A record crowd is expected.

