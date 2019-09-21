News More News
Live from Sanford Stadium

It's time.

One of the most-anticipated games in Georgia history takes place tonight when No. 3 Georgia welcomes No. 7 Notre Dame to Sanford Stadium for the first time in history.

Much is at stake for both teams, who hope to make an early impression on the College Football selection committee.

A record crowd is expected.

Stay tuned to UGASports for complete coverage during and after the game, including this thread that will stay live throughout the evening.

The very latest

3-2-1 Report

Score predictions

Georgia-Notre Dame Preview


Game week coverage

Notre Dame and the Broadway lights

University “bracing” for an event

Monday practice report

Monday News and Notes

Film don’t lie

Recruit visitor list

Snap count

Video: Player interviews

Video: Kirby Smart press conference

Injury update

Blaylock a rare breed of Bulldog

Tuesday news and notes

Blankenship's life changed after Notre Dame game

Video: Azeez Ojulari and Rodrigo Blankenship interviews

Video: Kirby Smart press conference

Video: Player interviews

Wednesday news and notes

Podcast: UGASportsLive

Kirby Smart: Azeez Ojulari has taken over the room

Stats Crunch

Dawg Talk

Opposition Research

Herschel Walker: “It’s time to show why we’re running back U

