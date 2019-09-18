Of all the coaches in the SEC, Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason has a unique perspective when it comes to Saturday night’s game between No. 3 Georgia and No. 7 Notre Dame.

He’s recently played them both.

Last year, Vanderbilt traveled to South Bend and gave the Irish all they wanted, and more, before falling at the end 22-17.

The Commodores fell to Georgia in the season-opener three weeks ago 30-6, so Mason knows both teams well.

So, what does he think? I posed that question to Mason during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference.

“You’re talking two really good teams. From I’ve seen with Georgia, you’re talking athletic all across the board. I think as they go on, they’re just going to continue to get better with the talented group they have,” Mason said. “Obviously, they’ve changed coordinators on both sides of the ball, and I think first games are just about, you know, seeing exactly where you are. I think coming off our game, Georgia knows who they are, and I think they’ll continue to keep their engine rolling.”

Mason’s respect for Notre Dame is also high.

“You look at what Coach (Brian) Kelly is doing up at Notre Dame, those guys are playing good football,” he said. “They’re a football team that that doesn’t beat itself. They play smart, they’re good on defense, they’ve got some offensive weapons, and they find ways to win ball games.”

But will Notre Dame storm into Sanford Stadium Saturday and come away with the win?

Mason, whose friendship with Kirby Smart has been well-documented, isn’t sure about that.

“It’s going to be a good game in Athens. I think playing both teams, I think Georgia, to me, they’re probably a notch above,” Mason said. “But the reality is, the game is going to be won between the lines. It will be a good game in Athens. College football, you’re going to get a treat.”