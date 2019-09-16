{{ timeAgo('2019-09-16 15:11:13 -0500') }}
They Said It: Mays on UGA over Vols, Reed: 'A sea of red', Wolf excited
Jake Reuse
UGASports
Staff
Why did Cade Mays choose Georgia over the Vols? 'If I'm going to put in all this work, I want to win a National Championship'
JR Reed remembers the last time UGA played Notre Dame well: 'I was expecting to see Notre Dame fans....but I saw a sea of red"
Eli Wolf admits it's 'hard not to be' excited about this weekend
How did the win over Notre Dame help shape the UGA program? David Marshall shares his take.