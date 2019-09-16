Monday News and Notes
During Sunday’s teleconference with reporters, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly spoke about the big-game atmosphere that will be awaiting the Irish when they visit Athens for Saturday night’s highly-anticipated game against the No. 3 Bulldogs.
In the interview, Kelly touched on all the big games Notre Dame has played in over the years, and how he expects that experience will help his squad.
Georgia offensive lineman Cade Mays believes the Bulldogs can say the same.
“We’ve been on the big stage before, we’ve played in huge games,” Mays said. “A lot of the guys who play on this team have played in bigger games than even I have. A lot were on that national championship run, so I think when Saturday comes, we’ll be able to block out all that and just got play. It’s just another game, another game on our schedule.”
Head coach Kirby Smart agrees.
“Well, the same way it helped them. They played in big games. They play a lot of big games annually. They had a playoff game last year against Clemson. They've got a lot of players who have played a lot of big games. But so, have ours,” he said. “The guys who haven't for them and us that'll be the biggest new experience for each one of them. And most of these kids nowadays are coming out of high school programs where they get to play in a lot of big games.
"But we have, especially at some positions, some guys who have played in a lot of big-time football games. You hope that helps them. But you look across their roster, there's guys that have played there for quite a while as well.”
Mays joked that if it was up to him Georgia and Notre Dame could play the game earlier in the afternoon, but he’s not going to complain too much about having the entire day to get ready the game.
“I kind of wish we could kick it off at noon, roll it out there and let’s get going,” Mays said. “But I think it will be good though for our guys being able to spend all day getting zoned in and getting ready.”
Smart said his Bulldogs will be ready.
“We don't really get into the exterior forces. I mean what's going on outside, I mean you can think it's going to affect our guys, but it's really not supposed to. I mean we're really playing the opponent that lines up across from us, and we even talk about playing ourselves more than anything. So, I know our guys will be excited to play,” Smart said. “I know it will be an awesome atmosphere. Our fans never fail when it comes to support and being there. It'll be a record crowd with the additional seats. But after that it's going to come down to football, and that's what it always boils down to, who can block and tackle, and we're going to go out there today and practice blocking and tackling.”
Reed can see Campbell's confidence growing
Count safety J.R. Reed as seeing a difference in sophomore cornerback Tyson Campbell compared to his freshman year.
“He’s got his confidence back,” Reed said. “I told him just take the next play mentality, don’t worry about what happens before. What you saw on Saturday was a guy that had his full confidence back.”
Campbell finished last week’s game with three breakups – tops on the team.
“I'd say he's more confident. You can't help but be more confident when you go through a rookie season, you're playing in the SEC and you're playing opposite of D. Baker (Deandre Baker),” Smart said. “So, he got a lot of throws last year. He and Stokes both did. He's a year older, a year stronger and a year more mature. He understands the system better and it allows him to play with a little more confidence.”
Quotables
Smart on Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book:
“He’s very talented. The guy is fast, explosive. He's a dual-threat guy that doesn't have to be a dual-threat guy. He is exactly what is hard to prepare for because when a play breaks down, a lot of times you think as a coach or defensive coach you got it right, you finally got it right, and then all of a sudden he gets a ten-yard gain on a play that you got it right on. You had him for a sack or you had him for a no gain, he turns it into a ten-yard game. He has a lot of explosive plays where he scrambles to throw and scrambles to run. He's not a guy that just does one. He does both. And it's frustrating. You have to be really patient because you want to get him as a rusher and then when you don't get him, you get frustrated, and it goes from being a lost yardage play to being second and five. He's really talented. Very impressed with him as a kind of commander and also as a scramble.”
Smart’s thoughts on Notre Dame’s defensive line:
“I don't know anybody we've played recently that is like them on the defensive line. They have superior size and speed combination. They've got really good edge players. Their guys can get off the edge and rush really well. They do a tremendous job. Their guys can move around, just athletic. They're very multiple in what they do and they're disruptive. So, I can't really compare them to anybody that we've played thus far up front. Maybe some individuals that we've played up front, but not as a whole as a group. They do a great job, and they create a lot of issues for you with their movement and their pressure package. They're really aggressive. We know they're going to score points offensively.”
Smart on Notre Dame’s offensive line:
“A lot of returning starters. You look across the board, they've got 27-game starter, 27-game starter, 14-game starter, 19-game starter. I mean that's very similar to us when it comes to guys that have played in big games,” Smart said. “You look at their film last year, they've got basically the same offensive line with the exception of maybe one guy playing now. I know I'm comfortable with guys with experience. They've got really good experience on the front line. They have a good offensive line, and they're really big and they'll be the best group we've played because they have size. They got athleticism and they do a good job.”
This and that
…Dawg Walk is set for 5:45 p.m.
…Notre Dame running backs have gone 1,041 carries without losing a fumble – dating back to Nov. 21, 2015.
…The last time Georgia hosted a top-10 matchup was 2013 when then the No. 9 Bulldogs entertained No. 6 LSU. The Bulldogs beat the Tigers 44-41.
…Georgia has won 15 straight home games dating back to 2015.
…Notre Dame skill players have averaged 20.2 yards after the catch (31 catches, 627 yards after the catch) – the best among Power 5 teams.
…Saturday’s game will mark just the second time the Irish will face a top-five SEC team on the opponent’s home field in school history. The No. 24 Irish fell 38-14 to No. 4 Tennessee in 1999.