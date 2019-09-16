During Sunday’s teleconference with reporters, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly spoke about the big-game atmosphere that will be awaiting the Irish when they visit Athens for Saturday night’s highly-anticipated game against the No. 3 Bulldogs.

In the interview, Kelly touched on all the big games Notre Dame has played in over the years, and how he expects that experience will help his squad.

Georgia offensive lineman Cade Mays believes the Bulldogs can say the same.

“We’ve been on the big stage before, we’ve played in huge games,” Mays said. “A lot of the guys who play on this team have played in bigger games than even I have. A lot were on that national championship run, so I think when Saturday comes, we’ll be able to block out all that and just got play. It’s just another game, another game on our schedule.”

Head coach Kirby Smart agrees.

“Well, the same way it helped them. They played in big games. They play a lot of big games annually. They had a playoff game last year against Clemson. They've got a lot of players who have played a lot of big games. But so, have ours,” he said. “The guys who haven't for them and us that'll be the biggest new experience for each one of them. And most of these kids nowadays are coming out of high school programs where they get to play in a lot of big games.

"But we have, especially at some positions, some guys who have played in a lot of big-time football games. You hope that helps them. But you look across their roster, there's guys that have played there for quite a while as well.”

Mays joked that if it was up to him Georgia and Notre Dame could play the game earlier in the afternoon, but he’s not going to complain too much about having the entire day to get ready the game.

“I kind of wish we could kick it off at noon, roll it out there and let’s get going,” Mays said. “But I think it will be good though for our guys being able to spend all day getting zoned in and getting ready.”

Smart said his Bulldogs will be ready.

“We don't really get into the exterior forces. I mean what's going on outside, I mean you can think it's going to affect our guys, but it's really not supposed to. I mean we're really playing the opponent that lines up across from us, and we even talk about playing ourselves more than anything. So, I know our guys will be excited to play,” Smart said. “I know it will be an awesome atmosphere. Our fans never fail when it comes to support and being there. It'll be a record crowd with the additional seats. But after that it's going to come down to football, and that's what it always boils down to, who can block and tackle, and we're going to go out there today and practice blocking and tackling.”