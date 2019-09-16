Kirby Smart said he’ll know more about Georgia’s injury situation for Saturday night’s game against Notre Dame (8 p.m., CBS) after practice later this afternoon.

That includes right tackle Isaiah Wilson, who missed the last two games with a sprained ankle.

"I won't know much until today. I'll be able to watch him a little bit today," Smart said. "I think he's come along well, and we'll find out more today.”

Wilson's not the only one Smart is anxious to see in terms of readiness. Smart said cornerback Tyson Campbell will continue to be evaluated after injuring his foot against Arkansas State.

The news is slightly more optimistic on wide receivers Demetris Robertson (lower extremity injury) and Tyler Simmons (shoulder).

Smart indicated that both players could be back on Saturday, but wanted to wait until seeing them in practice today.

Wide receivers Kearis Jackson (hand) and Tommy Bush (groin) are not expected back this week.