The buildup for Saturday night’s game between No. 3 Georgia against No 7 Notre Dame continues to grow larger with the passing of every hour.

ESPN’s College GameDay is coming, tickets on the secondary markets like StubHub are going for $315 and hotel rooms in and around the Athens area are almost impossible to find.

Yes, this is a big deal, as the eyes of the college football world will be squarely on Athens when the Bulldogs and Fighting Irish kickoff at 8 p.m. on CBS.

For Notre Dame, however, this is somewhat old hat. When it comes to being in the spotlight, the lights are always shining on Notre Dame.

“It’s a lot of the reason why kids want to come to Notre Dame. It’s like being on Broadway … it’s a Broadway show. You’re on stage every game you play, it’s on national TV, they know that all their games are broadcast on NBC or CBS or ESPN or ABC so they know they’re in that spotlight and they choose to come to Notre Dame because they want that, they relish that opportunity,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said in a Sunday teleconference. “Obviously, in this game being on national TV, it’s why they come to Notre Dame and they really enjoy it. They don’t see it as pressure, they see it as a privilege. They enjoy it.”

Nevertheless, Kelly said it’s a game his team is certainly looking forward to playing.

As excited as Georgia fans are to see a storied program like Notre Dame play in Athens, the Fighting Irish are apparently anxious to test its collective mettle in one of the more storied venues in the SEC.

“We were looking for an SEC opponent, one that we felt like shared some commonality, the fact that we were going to be in that area, in the state of Georgia recruiting, so we liked that piece of it,” Kelly said. “We have a lot of alumni in that area, so that was a draw for us as well, so it wasn’t only the school itself, but there were some geographical concerns we looked at in terms of putting the schedule together as well. I think that’s what made this an easy decision for us.”

Naturally, the Fighting Irish would love to avenge their 20-19 loss to Georgia two years ago in South Bend, a game where thousands upon thousands of Georgia fans took over Notre Dame Stadium.

Since that game, Notre Dame has gone 23-3, its last defeat coming to Clemson in the semifinal round of the College Football Playoffs.

This will be a different team from the one Georgia faced two years ago in South Bend.