Preview: No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 3 Georgia
WHERE: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium
WHEN: Saturday, 8:10 p.m.
RECORDS: Notre Dame 2-0; Georgia 3-0
DAWG WALK: 5:45 p.m.
TV/RADIO: CBS (Gary Danielson, Brad Nessler, Jamie Erdahl); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle); Sirius/XM (84/84).
The Game
There have been countless big games hosted over the years in the long, storied history of Sanford Stadium, home of the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs.
However, it’s difficult to find one anticipated more than Saturday night’s contest (8 p.m., CBS) when No. 7 Notre Dame comes to Athens for the first time.
Not only does the contest feature a matchup between two of the country’s Top 10 programs, but it’s a game that’s grabbed the attention of the college football world.
ESPN’s College GameDay will be in attendance, while Georgia officials are bracing for record crowds, with projections of as many fans expected to show up without tickets as those inside the Bulldogs’ 95,000-plus Sanford Stadium.
For Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, keeping his team focused is Job 1.
“We don't really get into the exterior forces. I mean what's going on outside, I mean you can think it's going to affect our guys, but it's really not supposed to. I mean, we're really playing the opponent that lines up across from us, and we even talk about playing ourselves more than anything,” Smart said. “So, I know our guys will be excited to play. I know it will be an awesome atmosphere. Our fans never fail when it comes to support and being there. It'll be a record crowd with the additional seats. But after that, it's going to come down to football, and that's what it always boils down to—who can block and tackle.”
For Notre Dame and head coach Brian Kelly, it’s an opportunity to exorcise some recent demons. Despite last year’s trip to the College Football Playoffs, the Irish are 0-7 in their last seven road games against teams ranked in the Top 10.
However, it’s not the atmosphere that has Kelly concerned; it’s the talent his Notre Dame squad (2-0) will be facing—on both sides of the ball.
It all starts with Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm.
“He's efficient. He's unflappable. You can pressure him, and he doesn't panic. He makes great decisions. He's sound with the ball,” Kelly said. “Generally, look, when you get down to the really great teams, you're going to get Trevor Lawrence. You're going to get the great quarterbacks that are the reason why they start to separate. Fromm is one of those guys who gets you to start to separate.”
Defensively, Georgia has Kelly’s attention as well.
The Bulldogs defense has allowed just one touchdown in three games, although Notre Dame is certainly a step up from the Bulldogs’ three opponents thus far—Vanderbilt, Murray State, and Arkansas State.
“Again, probably not telling anybody here what you haven't seen. It is all true. It is all true,” Kelly said. “We have seen some really great defenses over the last three years, but haven't had the kind of depth they have.”
Smart said his team is ready for the challenge that the Irish will present.
“There have been a lot of big games, and I think that's what is great for the kids. You don't have a ton of Top 10 matchups maybe the caliber of this one, but there are a lot of Top 25 matches we've played in this stadium,” Smart said. “So, it’s a great opportunity for our program to be on the national stage. It's a great opportunity.”
Keys to the game
● Continue rushing success: Again, this is true for any game, but especially so on Saturday night. Although the sample size is small, Notre Dame ranks 120th nationally in rush defense, allowing 230.5 yards per game. Georgia, on the other hand, is one of the nation’s top rushing schools, averaging 286.7 yards per contest. Keeping the train going will go a long way toward a Bulldog victory.
● Contain Irish quarterback Ian Book: Georgia’s defense has played very well, but containing Book will be a challenge. A senior, Book joins Jake Fromm as two of the top 10 quarterbacks in the country in regard to career passing efficiency. The California native also leads all Power 5 quarterbacks in yards-per-completion with an average of 19.07 yards. He’s completed 29 of 47 passes for 553 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions. He’s also tied for the team lead in rushing with 23 carries for 127 yards and two touchdowns.
● Get off to a fast start: It’s going to be a crazy atmosphere, and Georgia will need to start fast to maximize the home field advantage as much as possible. The Bulldogs have scored 34 points through three games in the first quarter this year, but in the second have almost doubled that total, scoring 63. Notre Dame, meanwhile, has scored 21 first-quarter points in its two game thus far.
Notes to know
…Saturday’s game will mark just the second time Notre Dame has ever faced a top-five ranked SEC team on the road. The No. 24 Irish fell to No. 4 Tennessee 38-14 in 1999.
…The last time Georgia hosted a top-10 matchup was 2013 against No. 6 LSU. The No. 9 Bulldogs won the game 44-41.
…Notre Dame has held opponents to 30 points or less in 16 consecutive games.
…Bulldog running back D’Andre Swift needs 43 yards to reach 2,000 for his career.
…Notre Dame running backs have gone 1,041 carries without losing a fumble, dating back to Nov. 21, 2015. It’s the second-longest active streak in the FBS, behind Northwestern’s 1,076 streak.
Injury update
…Right tackle Isaiah Wilson (ankle) is questionable.
...Cornerback Tyson Campbell (foot) is doubtful. Hey
…Wide receiver Kearis Jackson (hand) is out.
…Wide receiver Tommy Bush (sports hernia) is out.
…Wide receiver Demetris Robertson (lower extremity injury) is doubtful.
…Wide receiver Tyler Simmons (shoulder) is probable.
…Defensive lineman Tramel Walthour (undisclosed) is questionable.
…Defensive lineman Julian Rochester (knee) is questionable.
…Defensive lineman Michail Carter (undisclosed) is questionable.
Prediction
After so many years of covering games, there aren’t many that get me “excited.” Saturday night’s game against Notre Dame is an exception. Just as going to Notre Dame Stadium was a bucket list moment, seeing the Irish and Bulldogs play in Sanford Stadium is also pretty dang cool. As for the game, the one main story line is this: Can Notre Dame—ranked 120th in rush defense—slow down a Georgia run games that’s averaging 286 yards per game? I’m doubtful. The line is 14 points the last I saw, and while I can’t remember the time Georgia was favored by double-digits over a fellow Top-10 team, this is a game the Bulldogs will win. Just not by that much: Prediction: Georgia 35, Notre Dame 24.