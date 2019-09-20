There have been countless big games hosted over the years in the long, storied history of Sanford Stadium, home of the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs.

However, it’s difficult to find one anticipated more than Saturday night’s contest (8 p.m., CBS) when No. 7 Notre Dame comes to Athens for the first time.

Not only does the contest feature a matchup between two of the country’s Top 10 programs, but it’s a game that’s grabbed the attention of the college football world.

ESPN’s College GameDay will be in attendance, while Georgia officials are bracing for record crowds, with projections of as many fans expected to show up without tickets as those inside the Bulldogs’ 95,000-plus Sanford Stadium.

For Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, keeping his team focused is Job 1.

“We don't really get into the exterior forces. I mean what's going on outside, I mean you can think it's going to affect our guys, but it's really not supposed to. I mean, we're really playing the opponent that lines up across from us, and we even talk about playing ourselves more than anything,” Smart said. “So, I know our guys will be excited to play. I know it will be an awesome atmosphere. Our fans never fail when it comes to support and being there. It'll be a record crowd with the additional seats. But after that, it's going to come down to football, and that's what it always boils down to—who can block and tackle.”

For Notre Dame and head coach Brian Kelly, it’s an opportunity to exorcise some recent demons. Despite last year’s trip to the College Football Playoffs, the Irish are 0-7 in their last seven road games against teams ranked in the Top 10.

However, it’s not the atmosphere that has Kelly concerned; it’s the talent his Notre Dame squad (2-0) will be facing—on both sides of the ball.

It all starts with Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm.

“He's efficient. He's unflappable. You can pressure him, and he doesn't panic. He makes great decisions. He's sound with the ball,” Kelly said. “Generally, look, when you get down to the really great teams, you're going to get Trevor Lawrence. You're going to get the great quarterbacks that are the reason why they start to separate. Fromm is one of those guys who gets you to start to separate.”

Defensively, Georgia has Kelly’s attention as well.

The Bulldogs defense has allowed just one touchdown in three games, although Notre Dame is certainly a step up from the Bulldogs’ three opponents thus far—Vanderbilt, Murray State, and Arkansas State.

“Again, probably not telling anybody here what you haven't seen. It is all true. It is all true,” Kelly said. “We have seen some really great defenses over the last three years, but haven't had the kind of depth they have.”

Smart said his team is ready for the challenge that the Irish will present.

“There have been a lot of big games, and I think that's what is great for the kids. You don't have a ton of Top 10 matchups maybe the caliber of this one, but there are a lot of Top 25 matches we've played in this stadium,” Smart said. “So, it’s a great opportunity for our program to be on the national stage. It's a great opportunity.”