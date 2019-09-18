There’s a new dynamic that’s formed in Georgia’s outside linebacker room, much to the delight of head coach Kirby Smart.

Azeez Ojulari is a big part of the reason.

Although just a redshirt freshman, not only has Ojulari established himself as key member of the Bulldog defense from his spot at Jack linebacker, but it’s what he’s been doing behind the scenes that has Smart excited about the position moving forward the rest of the year.

"I think they've been technically sound. They've played with a great motor. I think that that room has changed so much in the last, I don't know, six or seven months,” Smart said. “Azeez has taken over the room. He's such a positive impact. He's a great leader. Nolan (Smith) is a positive impact. Jermaine (Johnson) has been a positive. It's just the dynamic in that room. They get along so well, they compete really hard, and they're playing at a high level. They're producing more sacks than we have in a long time so Dan (Lanning) is doing a great job with them."

The numbers don’t lie.

Last year, Georgia recorded just 24 sacks, with outside linebackers accounting for 10.5, led by D’Andre Walker with 7.5.

Through three games in 2019, the Bulldogs already have 12 sacks, with five outside linebackers account for 6.5.

Ojulari and Johnson lead the way with 1.5 sacks each.

“I’m coming in to work every day, trying to make an impact on the other boys. Just try to be a leader every day – just try to get better vocally and bring all the packages,” Ojulari said. “I try to lead by example with my actions. I’m trying to work on the vocal part, and like I said, just bring all the different packages together.”