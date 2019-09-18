Kirby Smart: "Azeez has taken over the room"
There’s a new dynamic that’s formed in Georgia’s outside linebacker room, much to the delight of head coach Kirby Smart.
Azeez Ojulari is a big part of the reason.
Although just a redshirt freshman, not only has Ojulari established himself as key member of the Bulldog defense from his spot at Jack linebacker, but it’s what he’s been doing behind the scenes that has Smart excited about the position moving forward the rest of the year.
"I think they've been technically sound. They've played with a great motor. I think that that room has changed so much in the last, I don't know, six or seven months,” Smart said. “Azeez has taken over the room. He's such a positive impact. He's a great leader. Nolan (Smith) is a positive impact. Jermaine (Johnson) has been a positive. It's just the dynamic in that room. They get along so well, they compete really hard, and they're playing at a high level. They're producing more sacks than we have in a long time so Dan (Lanning) is doing a great job with them."
The numbers don’t lie.
Last year, Georgia recorded just 24 sacks, with outside linebackers accounting for 10.5, led by D’Andre Walker with 7.5.
Through three games in 2019, the Bulldogs already have 12 sacks, with five outside linebackers account for 6.5.
Ojulari and Johnson lead the way with 1.5 sacks each.
“I’m coming in to work every day, trying to make an impact on the other boys. Just try to be a leader every day – just try to get better vocally and bring all the packages,” Ojulari said. “I try to lead by example with my actions. I’m trying to work on the vocal part, and like I said, just bring all the different packages together.”
In regards to Saturday night’s game against No. 7 Notre Dame (8 p.m., CBS), Ojulari said he and the rest of Georgia’s defensive is looking forward to the challenge, especially as it comes to competing against an impressive Irish offensive line.
“They’re good. They get set, they get to their blocks, they’re very versatile,” Ojulari said. “It’s going to be a good challenge for us.”
It’s one Ojulari said he and his defensive cohorts are anxious to face.
“For sure. They’ve got a great o-line but we’re going to come out and try to dominate every down, every play,” he said. “We’re going to do our best.”
The young linebacker also had some very complimentary words for Irish quarterback Ian Book – who can make plays with his legs as well as his arm.
“He’s fast, but we’ve also got guys who are fast,” Ojulari said. “Everybody is fast in that room. I feel we can keep up with him.”
However, there’s one area that Ojulari joked he wishes he could find an escape.
With anticipation building daily for Saturday’s game, it seems the Bulldogs can’t go anywhere on campus without the subject being brought up to their attention.
Class, apparently, is the worst.
“It happens all day, all throughout class,” Ojulari said. “It’s ‘are you ready? This is big game … big game.’ That’s all day. Everybody’s hyped, but we’ve just got to focus on the week.”