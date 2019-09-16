Dominick Blaylock, a rare breed of Bulldog
PAT’s Weekly Stat (you likely won’t see anywhere else—and probably for good reason): Looking over the stat sheet following Georgia’s 55-0 rout of Arkansas State, several things jumped out at me—most notably, Dominick Blaylock’s 100-yard receiving performance (4 receptions for 112 yards, and a touchdown), considering it was the Bulldogs’ first individual 100-yard receiving game in over a year (Mecole Hardman, 6-103-1 vs. South Carolina last season).
But, what’s more, Blaylock’s 100-yard receiving outing was the first by a Georgia freshman since Reggie Davis (2-134-1) six years ago against North Texas in 2013.
Looking to find Blaylock’s place in the annals of Georgia football, so to speak, I identified each 100-yard receiving game by a Bulldog freshman beginning in 1945, or the season after UGA’s wartime teams of 1943 and 1944, which consisted primarily of freshmen. Although there was a period of approximately 20 years when freshmen were ineligible to play varsity football—and roughly the same number of seasons that the Bulldogs didn’t have a 100-yard receiving performance regardless of class—I was a bit surprised that Georgia’s first 100-yard receiving outing by a freshman wasn’t until 1988, and not by a true freshman until 1990.
(Freshman player and season, followed by whether player was a true/redshirt freshman, and the number of 100-yard receiving games by player that particular campaign):
|Freshman (Season)
|True/RS Freshman
|No. of 100-yard games
|
Arthur Marshall, WR (1988)
|
Redshirt
|
1 (William & Mary)
|
Andre Hastings, WR (1990)
|
True
|
1 (Vanderbilt)
|
Terrence Edwards, WR (1999)
|
True*
|
2 (Utah St., Auburn)
|
Randy McMichael, TE (1999)
|
Redshirt**
|
1 (Georgia Tech)
|
Damien Gary, WR (2000)
|
Redshirt
|
2 (Kentucky, GA Tech)
|
Fred Gibson, WR (2001)
|
True
|
6 (Vandy, Kentucky, Florida, Auburn, GA Tech, Boston Coll.)
|
Mohamed Massaquoi, WR (2005)
|
True
|
1 (Auburn)
|
A.J. Green, WR (2008)
|
True
|
2 (Arizona St., Vandy)
|
Tavarres King, WR (2009)
|
Redshirt
|
1 (Kentucky)
|
Malcolm Mitchell, WR (2011)
|
True
|
1 (Tennessee)
|
Chris Conley, WR (2011)
|
True
|
1 (New Mexico St.)
|
Reggie Davis, WR (2013)
|
True
|
1 (North Texas)
|
Dominick Blaylock, WR (2019)
|
True
|
at least 1 (Arkansas St.)
What makes Blaylock’s feat even more of a rarity is that his 100-yard receiving game resulted in only Georgia’s third game of the season.
Considering only true freshmen playing in the year they signed, the “quickest” a Bulldog newcomer attained 100 yards receiving in a single contest according to Georgia’s game number that season:
|Game No. (Season)
|Freshman
|Opponent
|Cgt-Rec. Yds-TD
|
3rd (2013)
|
Reggie Davis
|
North Texas
|
2-134-1
|
3rd (2019)
|
Dominick Blaylock
|
Arkansas St.
|
4-112-1
|
4th (2008)
|
A.J. Green
|
Arizona St.
|
8-159-1
|
5th (2001)
|
Fred Gibson
|
Vanderbilt
|
6-106-1
|
6th (2011)
|
Malcolm Mitchell
|
Tennessee
|
3-126-0