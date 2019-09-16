PAT’s Weekly Stat (you likely won’t see anywhere else—and probably for good reason): Looking over the stat sheet following Georgia’s 55-0 rout of Arkansas State, several things jumped out at me—most notably, Dominick Blaylock’s 100-yard receiving performance (4 receptions for 112 yards, and a touchdown), considering it was the Bulldogs’ first individual 100-yard receiving game in over a year (Mecole Hardman, 6-103-1 vs. South Carolina last season). But, what’s more, Blaylock’s 100-yard receiving outing was the first by a Georgia freshman since Reggie Davis (2-134-1) six years ago against North Texas in 2013.

Against Arkansas State, Dominick Blaylock became just the 13th Georgia freshman, and only the eighth true freshman, to total 100-plus yards receiving in a single game.

Looking to find Blaylock’s place in the annals of Georgia football, so to speak, I identified each 100-yard receiving game by a Bulldog freshman beginning in 1945, or the season after UGA’s wartime teams of 1943 and 1944, which consisted primarily of freshmen. Although there was a period of approximately 20 years when freshmen were ineligible to play varsity football—and roughly the same number of seasons that the Bulldogs didn’t have a 100-yard receiving performance regardless of class—I was a bit surprised that Georgia’s first 100-yard receiving outing by a freshman wasn’t until 1988, and not by a true freshman until 1990.

Blaylock joined (L to R) Arthur Marshall, Fred Gibson, and Reggie Davis, among others, to record a 100-yard receiving game as a Bulldog freshman.

(Freshman player and season, followed by whether player was a true/redshirt freshman, and the number of 100-yard receiving games by player that particular campaign):

UGA Freshmen with Single-Game 100-Yard Receiving Performances Freshman (Season) True/RS Freshman No. of 100-yard games Arthur Marshall, WR (1988) Redshirt 1 (William & Mary) Andre Hastings, WR (1990) True 1 (Vanderbilt) Terrence Edwards, WR (1999) True* 2 (Utah St., Auburn) Randy McMichael, TE (1999) Redshirt** 1 (Georgia Tech) Damien Gary, WR (2000) Redshirt 2 (Kentucky, GA Tech) Fred Gibson, WR (2001) True 6 (Vandy, Kentucky, Florida, Auburn, GA Tech, Boston Coll.) Mohamed Massaquoi, WR (2005) True 1 (Auburn) A.J. Green, WR (2008) True 2 (Arizona St., Vandy) Tavarres King, WR (2009) Redshirt 1 (Kentucky) Malcolm Mitchell, WR (2011) True 1 (Tennessee) Chris Conley, WR (2011) True 1 (New Mexico St.) Reggie Davis, WR (2013) True 1 (North Texas) Dominick Blaylock, WR (2019) True at least 1 (Arkansas St.)

What makes Blaylock’s feat even more of a rarity is that his 100-yard receiving game resulted in only Georgia’s third game of the season. Considering only true freshmen playing in the year they signed, the “quickest” a Bulldog newcomer attained 100 yards receiving in a single contest according to Georgia’s game number that season: