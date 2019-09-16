News More News
Dominick Blaylock, a rare breed of Bulldog

Patrick Garbin • UGASports
PAT’s Weekly Stat (you likely won’t see anywhere else—and probably for good reason): Looking over the stat sheet following Georgia’s 55-0 rout of Arkansas State, several things jumped out at me—most notably, Dominick Blaylock’s 100-yard receiving performance (4 receptions for 112 yards, and a touchdown), considering it was the Bulldogs’ first individual 100-yard receiving game in over a year (Mecole Hardman, 6-103-1 vs. South Carolina last season).

But, what’s more, Blaylock’s 100-yard receiving outing was the first by a Georgia freshman since Reggie Davis (2-134-1) six years ago against North Texas in 2013.

Against Arkansas State, Dominick Blaylock became just the 13th Georgia freshman, and only the eighth true freshman, to total 100-plus yards receiving in a single game.
Looking to find Blaylock’s place in the annals of Georgia football, so to speak, I identified each 100-yard receiving game by a Bulldog freshman beginning in 1945, or the season after UGA’s wartime teams of 1943 and 1944, which consisted primarily of freshmen. Although there was a period of approximately 20 years when freshmen were ineligible to play varsity football—and roughly the same number of seasons that the Bulldogs didn’t have a 100-yard receiving performance regardless of class—I was a bit surprised that Georgia’s first 100-yard receiving outing by a freshman wasn’t until 1988, and not by a true freshman until 1990.

Blaylock joined (L to R) Arthur Marshall, Fred Gibson, and Reggie Davis, among others, to record a 100-yard receiving game as a Bulldog freshman.
(Freshman player and season, followed by whether player was a true/redshirt freshman, and the number of 100-yard receiving games by player that particular campaign):

UGA Freshmen with Single-Game 100-Yard Receiving Performances 
Freshman (Season) True/RS Freshman No. of 100-yard games

Arthur Marshall, WR (1988)

Redshirt

1 (William & Mary)

Andre Hastings, WR (1990)

True

1 (Vanderbilt)

Terrence Edwards, WR (1999)

True*

2 (Utah St., Auburn)

Randy McMichael, TE (1999)

Redshirt**

1 (Georgia Tech)

Damien Gary, WR (2000)

Redshirt

2 (Kentucky, GA Tech)

Fred Gibson, WR (2001)

True

6 (Vandy, Kentucky, Florida, Auburn, GA Tech, Boston Coll.)

Mohamed Massaquoi, WR (2005)

True

1 (Auburn)

A.J. Green, WR (2008)

True

2 (Arizona St., Vandy)

Tavarres King, WR (2009)

Redshirt

1 (Kentucky)

Malcolm Mitchell, WR (2011)

True

1 (Tennessee)

Chris Conley, WR (2011)

True

1 (New Mexico St.)

Reggie Davis, WR (2013)

True

1 (North Texas)

Dominick Blaylock, WR (2019)

True

at least 1 (Arkansas St.)
* Although a "true" freshman in 1999, Edwards was a 1998 signee. ** Suffering season-ending injuries in 1997 and 1998, McMichael was considered a third-year redshirt freshman in 1999.

What makes Blaylock’s feat even more of a rarity is that his 100-yard receiving game resulted in only Georgia’s third game of the season.

Considering only true freshmen playing in the year they signed, the “quickest” a Bulldog newcomer attained 100 yards receiving in a single contest according to Georgia’s game number that season:

"Quickest" to 100-Yard Receiving Game by UGA Freshman 
Game No. (Season) Freshman Opponent Cgt-Rec. Yds-TD

3rd (2013)

Reggie Davis

North Texas

2-134-1

3rd (2019)

Dominick Blaylock

Arkansas St.

4-112-1

4th (2008)

A.J. Green

Arizona St.

8-159-1

5th (2001)

Fred Gibson

Vanderbilt

6-106-1

6th (2011)

Malcolm Mitchell

Tennessee

3-126-0
