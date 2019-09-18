Stats Crunch
The game that Georgia fans have been anticipating for a long time is here, and before the Bulldogs tangle with the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame, here are some stats you may not have known about.
The Irish come to Athens ranked No. 7 in the nation. Georgia has a 37-49-2 all-time record in Sanford Stadium when they face ranked opponents. The good news for the Bulldogs is that they have won three straight and 16 of their last 28.
In each of the last two games, Georgia has scored 50 or more points. This is the first time the Bulldogs have scored that many in back-to-back games since 1915.
The 148 points the Dawgs have scored in their first three games is the fourth highest total in school history. Check out the top five:
|Opponent 1
|Opponent 2
|Opponent 3
|Total Points
|
1910
|
Locust Grove
(101 pts)
|
Gordon
(79 pts)
|
Alabama
(22 pts)
|
202
|
1913
|
Alabama Presbyterian
(108 pts)
|
Dahlonega
(51 pts)
|
Alabama
(20 pts)
|
179
|
1915
|
Newberry
(79 pts)
|
Dahlonega
(64 pts)
|
Chattanooga
(6 pts)
|
149
|
2019
|
Vanderbilt
(30 pts)
|
Murray State
(63 pts)
|
Arkansas State
(55 pts)
|
148
|
2014
|
Clemson
(45 pts)
|
South Carolina
(35 pts)
|
Troy
(66 pts)
|
146
The Georgia record for first four games is 237 by that 1910 team.
What makes that 148 equally as impressive is that the Dawgs have allowed just 23 points combined in the first three games, and one of the touchdowns was scored by the opponent’s defense. The 125 difference in points for and points against leads the nation. Here are the top five in that category, entering this week’s games.
|Points For
|Points Against
|Point Differential
|
Georgia
|
148
|
23
|
+125
|
Maryland
|
159
|
40
|
+119
|
Alabama
|
151
|
36
|
+115
|
UCF
|
155
|
41
|
+114
|
Penn State
|
141
|
30
|
+111
Notre Dame is +70 in its first two games so far.
Last Saturday, Jake Fromm went 17-for-22 for 279 yards, with three touchdown passes. It was his ninth career game throwing three or more touchdown passes in a game. He has now thrown at least one touchdown pass in 31 of 32 career games.
Fromm completed 16-of-29 passes against Notre Dame back in 2017, when he made his first career start. The 55.2 completion percentage is actually the fifth worst in his career.
If he completes 16 more passes, as he did against the Irish before, he will move up in rankings on Georgia’s all-time completions list. Here are the top seven:
|Seasons
|Completions
|
Aaron Murray
|
2010-2013
|
921
|
David Greene
|
2001-2004
|
849
|
Eric Zeier
|
1991-1994
|
838
|
Matthew Stafford
|
2006-2008
|
564
|
Quincy Carter
|
1998-2000
|
483
|
Mike Bobo
|
1994-1997
|
445
|
Jake Fromm
|
2017-present
|
430
Georgia is currently one of four schools in the FBS that is averaging 275 yards per game on the ground AND 275 yards per game through the air. Check out this short yet impressive list:
|Rush Yards / Game
|Pass Yards / Game
|
Oklahoma
|
324.3
|
352.3
|
UCF
|
282.7
|
321.7
|
Arizona
|
307.7
|
278.3
|
Georgia
|
286.7
|
278.7
Georgia is one of two different schools that have five different players with 100 or more rush yards this season. The other team is the Ragin’ Cajuns of Louisiana. Last week I broke down the five backs for the Bulldogs, and many of you wanted to see it again. So here they are quarter-by-quarter this season:
|1st Quarter
|2nd Quarter
|3rd Quarter
|4th Quarter
|
D'Andre Swift
|
13 / 120
|
8 / 87
|
9 / 75
|
1 / 8
|
Zamir White
|
3 / 16
|
2 / 14
|
11 / 86
|
3 / 25
|
Kenny McIntosh
|
0 / 0
|
0 / 0
|
5 / 21
|
8 / 107
|
Brian Herrien
|
11 / 76
|
5 / 10
|
4 / 35
|
1 / 0
|
James Cook
|
4 / 47
|
1 / 13
|
3 / 43
|
0 / 0
One of Georgia's more impressive runs this season was the 62-yard touchdown by true freshman Kenny McIntosh against Arkansas State. The 62 yards was the seventh longest touchdown run by a Dawg under Kirby Smart. Not bad for his second career game (he did not play against Vanderbilt). Here are those top seven rushes:
|Season and Opponent
|Length of Touchdown
|
D'Andre Swift
|
2018 at Kentucky
|
83 yards
|
D'Andre Swift
|
2018 vs. Auburn
|
77 yards
|
Sony Michel
|
2018 vs. Oklahoma ***
|
75 yards
|
Sony Michel
|
2017 vs. Florida
|
74 yards
|
Demetris Robertson
|
2018 vs. Appalachian State
|
72 yards
|
D'Andre Swift
|
2017 vs. Auburn ***
|
64 yards
|
Kenny McIntosh
|
2019 vs. Arkansas State
|
62 yards
You see Swift’s name up and down that list. Speaking of lists, he has a good chance to eclipse another former Bulldog and possibly reach another milestone. Swift is currently 18th all-time in career rush yards by a Georgia player, and is 34 yards away from tying “The Greek Streak,” Jimmy Poulos; 43 yards from reaching the 2,000 mark. He may even do more on this list. Check it out:
|Seasons
|Rush Yards
|
14th - Tim Worley
|
1985-1986, 1988
|
2,038
|
15th - Robert Edwards
|
1993-1997
|
2,033
|
16th - Glynn Harrison
|
1972-1975
|
2,031
|
17th - Jimmy Poulos
|
1971-1973
|
1,991
|
18th - D'Andre Swift
|
2017-present
|
1,957
Swift had two rushes for 42 yards against Notre Dame in 2017, as one of those rushes went for 40 yards. So far this season, Notre Dame has allowed 249 rush yards against Louisville and 212 more against New Mexico.
In terms of receiving the ball, 13 different Bulldogs caught at least one pass last Saturday vs. the Red Wolves.
The two players who led the Bulldogs in receptions that day were both true freshmen: George Pickens (5) and Dominick Blaylock (4).
Eli Wolf had one reception and now has six on the season. He had five in the entire season a year ago as a Tennessee Volunteer.
Four Georgia players had a rushing touchdown last week, and surprisingly Swift was not one of them. However, he did have a touchdown reception. It went for 48 yards and was the fifth longest by a Bulldog running back since 1996. Check out this list:
|Season and Opponent
|Length of Reception
|
Tyson Browning
|
2003 at LSU
|
93 yards
|
Brett Millican
|
1999 vs. Kentucky
|
80 yards
|
Todd Gurley
|
2013 vs. Florida
|
73 yards
|
Nick Chubb
|
2016 vs. Louisiana
|
49 yards
|
D'Andre Swift
|
2019 vs. Arkansas State
|
48 yards
On defense, Georgia registered four more sacks, and they have 12 this season through three games. They only had one sack through three games last season.
They also have 21 tackles for loss, and during the same time frame last season, they had 11.
The defense has allowed just one touchdown this season. The only team in the nation with fewer is Wisconsin, but they have played just two games.
Speaking of tackles for loss, back in the 1981 Sugar Bowl, a cornerback named Scott Woerner had three tackles, including one for loss. He also returned kickoffs and punts, but more importantly, picked off two big passes en route to a 17-10 victory over Notre Dame and a 1980 National Championship. In 2017, his nephew Charlie caught one pass and now has an even a bigger role with the team. The Woerner family is undefeated against Notre Dame and is looking for another.
Only three teams have played the Fighting Irish more than once and are undefeated in those games. Georgia and Oregon State are both 2-0 lifetime, and the University of Chicago (led by head coach and football legend Amos Alonzo Stagg) went 4-0.