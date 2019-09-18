News More News
Stats Crunch

The game that Georgia fans have been anticipating for a long time is here, and before the Bulldogs tangle with the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame, here are some stats you may not have known about.

The Irish come to Athens ranked No. 7 in the nation. Georgia has a 37-49-2 all-time record in Sanford Stadium when they face ranked opponents. The good news for the Bulldogs is that they have won three straight and 16 of their last 28.

In each of the last two games, Georgia has scored 50 or more points. This is the first time the Bulldogs have scored that many in back-to-back games since 1915.

The 148 points the Dawgs have scored in their first three games is the fourth highest total in school history. Check out the top five:

Georgia - Most Points Scored Through First 3 Games
Opponent 1 Opponent 2 Opponent 3 Total Points

1910

Locust Grove

(101 pts)

Gordon

(79 pts)

Alabama

(22 pts)

202

1913

Alabama Presbyterian

(108 pts)

Dahlonega

(51 pts)

Alabama

(20 pts)

179

1915

Newberry

(79 pts)

Dahlonega

(64 pts)

Chattanooga

(6 pts)

149

2019

Vanderbilt

(30 pts)

Murray State

(63 pts)

Arkansas State

(55 pts)

148

2014

Clemson

(45 pts)

South Carolina

(35 pts)

Troy

(66 pts)

146

The Georgia record for first four games is 237 by that 1910 team.

What makes that 148 equally as impressive is that the Dawgs have allowed just 23 points combined in the first three games, and one of the touchdowns was scored by the opponent’s defense. The 125 difference in points for and points against leads the nation. Here are the top five in that category, entering this week’s games.

Highest Point Differential by a FBS Team
Points For Points Against Point Differential

Georgia

148

23

+125

Maryland

159

40

+119

Alabama

151

36

+115

UCF

155

41

+114

Penn State

141

30

+111

Notre Dame is +70 in its first two games so far.

Last Saturday, Jake Fromm went 17-for-22 for 279 yards, with three touchdown passes. It was his ninth career game throwing three or more touchdown passes in a game. He has now thrown at least one touchdown pass in 31 of 32 career games.

Fromm completed 16-of-29 passes against Notre Dame back in 2017, when he made his first career start. The 55.2 completion percentage is actually the fifth worst in his career.

If he completes 16 more passes, as he did against the Irish before, he will move up in rankings on Georgia’s all-time completions list. Here are the top seven:

Georgia - Most Pass Completions in a Career
Seasons Completions

Aaron Murray

2010-2013

921

David Greene

2001-2004

849

Eric Zeier

1991-1994

838

Matthew Stafford

2006-2008

564

Quincy Carter

1998-2000

483

Mike Bobo

1994-1997

445

Jake Fromm

2017-present

430

Georgia is currently one of four schools in the FBS that is averaging 275 yards per game on the ground AND 275 yards per game through the air. Check out this short yet impressive list:

FBS Teams with 250 Rush Yds/Game and 250 Pass Yds/Game this season
Rush Yards / Game Pass Yards / Game

Oklahoma

324.3

352.3

UCF

282.7

321.7

Arizona

307.7

278.3

Georgia

286.7

278.7

Georgia is one of two different schools that have five different players with 100 or more rush yards this season. The other team is the Ragin’ Cajuns of Louisiana. Last week I broke down the five backs for the Bulldogs, and many of you wanted to see it again. So here they are quarter-by-quarter this season:

Georgia - Top 5 RB Rushing Stats Quarter by Quarter (Attempts/Yards)
1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter

D'Andre Swift

13 / 120

8 / 87

9 / 75

1 / 8

Zamir White

3 / 16

2 / 14

11 / 86

3 / 25

Kenny McIntosh

0 / 0

0 / 0

5 / 21

8 / 107

Brian Herrien

11 / 76

5 / 10

4 / 35

1 / 0

James Cook

4 / 47

1 / 13

3 / 43

0 / 0

One of Georgia's more impressive runs this season was the 62-yard touchdown by true freshman Kenny McIntosh against Arkansas State. The 62 yards was the seventh longest touchdown run by a Dawg under Kirby Smart. Not bad for his second career game (he did not play against Vanderbilt). Here are those top seven rushes:

Georgia - Longest Touchdown Runs under Kirby Smart
Season and Opponent Length of Touchdown

D'Andre Swift

2018 at Kentucky

83 yards

D'Andre Swift

2018 vs. Auburn

77 yards

Sony Michel

2018 vs. Oklahoma ***

75 yards

Sony Michel

2017 vs. Florida

74 yards

Demetris Robertson

2018 vs. Appalachian State

72 yards

D'Andre Swift

2017 vs. Auburn ***

64 yards

Kenny McIntosh

2019 vs. Arkansas State

62 yards
*** Michel's was 2017 Season (2018 Rose Bowl) and Swift was 2017 SEC Championship

You see Swift’s name up and down that list. Speaking of lists, he has a good chance to eclipse another former Bulldog and possibly reach another milestone. Swift is currently 18th all-time in career rush yards by a Georgia player, and is 34 yards away from tying “The Greek Streak,” Jimmy Poulos; 43 yards from reaching the 2,000 mark. He may even do more on this list. Check it out:

Georgia - Most Career Rush Yards (14th through 18th place)
Seasons Rush Yards

14th - Tim Worley

1985-1986, 1988

2,038

15th - Robert Edwards

1993-1997

2,033

16th - Glynn Harrison

1972-1975

2,031

17th - Jimmy Poulos

1971-1973

1,991

18th - D'Andre Swift

2017-present

1,957

Swift had two rushes for 42 yards against Notre Dame in 2017, as one of those rushes went for 40 yards. So far this season, Notre Dame has allowed 249 rush yards against Louisville and 212 more against New Mexico.

In terms of receiving the ball, 13 different Bulldogs caught at least one pass last Saturday vs. the Red Wolves.

The two players who led the Bulldogs in receptions that day were both true freshmen: George Pickens (5) and Dominick Blaylock (4).

Eli Wolf had one reception and now has six on the season. He had five in the entire season a year ago as a Tennessee Volunteer.

Four Georgia players had a rushing touchdown last week, and surprisingly Swift was not one of them. However, he did have a touchdown reception. It went for 48 yards and was the fifth longest by a Bulldog running back since 1996. Check out this list:

Longest TD Reception by a Georgia Running Back Since 1996
Season and Opponent Length of Reception

Tyson Browning

2003 at LSU

93 yards

Brett Millican

1999 vs. Kentucky

80 yards

Todd Gurley

2013 vs. Florida

73 yards

Nick Chubb

2016 vs. Louisiana

49 yards

D'Andre Swift

2019 vs. Arkansas State

48 yards

On defense, Georgia registered four more sacks, and they have 12 this season through three games. They only had one sack through three games last season.

They also have 21 tackles for loss, and during the same time frame last season, they had 11.

The defense has allowed just one touchdown this season. The only team in the nation with fewer is Wisconsin, but they have played just two games.

Speaking of tackles for loss, back in the 1981 Sugar Bowl, a cornerback named Scott Woerner had three tackles, including one for loss. He also returned kickoffs and punts, but more importantly, picked off two big passes en route to a 17-10 victory over Notre Dame and a 1980 National Championship. In 2017, his nephew Charlie caught one pass and now has an even a bigger role with the team. The Woerner family is undefeated against Notre Dame and is looking for another.

Only three teams have played the Fighting Irish more than once and are undefeated in those games. Georgia and Oregon State are both 2-0 lifetime, and the University of Chicago (led by head coach and football legend Amos Alonzo Stagg) went 4-0.

