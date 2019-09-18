The game that Georgia fans have been anticipating for a long time is here, and before the Bulldogs tangle with the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame, here are some stats you may not have known about. The Irish come to Athens ranked No. 7 in the nation. Georgia has a 37-49-2 all-time record in Sanford Stadium when they face ranked opponents. The good news for the Bulldogs is that they have won three straight and 16 of their last 28. In each of the last two games, Georgia has scored 50 or more points. This is the first time the Bulldogs have scored that many in back-to-back games since 1915. The 148 points the Dawgs have scored in their first three games is the fourth highest total in school history. Check out the top five:

Georgia - Most Points Scored Through First 3 Games Opponent 1 Opponent 2 Opponent 3 Total Points 1910 Locust Grove (101 pts) Gordon (79 pts) Alabama (22 pts) 202 1913 Alabama Presbyterian (108 pts) Dahlonega (51 pts) Alabama (20 pts) 179 1915 Newberry (79 pts) Dahlonega (64 pts) Chattanooga (6 pts) 149 2019 Vanderbilt (30 pts) Murray State (63 pts) Arkansas State (55 pts) 148 2014 Clemson (45 pts) South Carolina (35 pts) Troy (66 pts) 146

The Georgia record for first four games is 237 by that 1910 team. What makes that 148 equally as impressive is that the Dawgs have allowed just 23 points combined in the first three games, and one of the touchdowns was scored by the opponent’s defense. The 125 difference in points for and points against leads the nation. Here are the top five in that category, entering this week’s games.

Highest Point Differential by a FBS Team Points For Points Against Point Differential Georgia 148 23 +125 Maryland 159 40 +119 Alabama 151 36 +115 UCF 155 41 +114 Penn State 141 30 +111

Notre Dame is +70 in its first two games so far. Last Saturday, Jake Fromm went 17-for-22 for 279 yards, with three touchdown passes. It was his ninth career game throwing three or more touchdown passes in a game. He has now thrown at least one touchdown pass in 31 of 32 career games.

Fromm completed 16-of-29 passes against Notre Dame back in 2017, when he made his first career start. The 55.2 completion percentage is actually the fifth worst in his career. If he completes 16 more passes, as he did against the Irish before, he will move up in rankings on Georgia’s all-time completions list. Here are the top seven:

Georgia - Most Pass Completions in a Career Seasons Completions Aaron Murray 2010-2013 921 David Greene 2001-2004 849 Eric Zeier 1991-1994 838 Matthew Stafford 2006-2008 564 Quincy Carter 1998-2000 483 Mike Bobo 1994-1997 445 Jake Fromm 2017-present 430

Georgia is currently one of four schools in the FBS that is averaging 275 yards per game on the ground AND 275 yards per game through the air. Check out this short yet impressive list:

FBS Teams with 250 Rush Yds/Game and 250 Pass Yds/Game this season Rush Yards / Game Pass Yards / Game Oklahoma 324.3 352.3 UCF 282.7 321.7 Arizona 307.7 278.3 Georgia 286.7 278.7

Georgia is one of two different schools that have five different players with 100 or more rush yards this season. The other team is the Ragin’ Cajuns of Louisiana. Last week I broke down the five backs for the Bulldogs, and many of you wanted to see it again. So here they are quarter-by-quarter this season:

Georgia - Top 5 RB Rushing Stats Quarter by Quarter (Attempts/Yards) 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter D'Andre Swift 13 / 120 8 / 87 9 / 75 1 / 8 Zamir White 3 / 16 2 / 14 11 / 86 3 / 25 Kenny McIntosh 0 / 0 0 / 0 5 / 21 8 / 107 Brian Herrien 11 / 76 5 / 10 4 / 35 1 / 0 James Cook 4 / 47 1 / 13 3 / 43

One of Georgia's more impressive runs this season was the 62-yard touchdown by true freshman Kenny McIntosh against Arkansas State. The 62 yards was the seventh longest touchdown run by a Dawg under Kirby Smart. Not bad for his second career game (he did not play against Vanderbilt). Here are those top seven rushes:

Georgia - Longest Touchdown Runs under Kirby Smart Season and Opponent Length of Touchdown D'Andre Swift 2018 at Kentucky 83 yards D'Andre Swift 2018 vs. Auburn 77 yards Sony Michel 2018 vs. Oklahoma *** 75 yards Sony Michel 2017 vs. Florida 74 yards Demetris Robertson 2018 vs. Appalachian State 72 yards D'Andre Swift 2017 vs. Auburn *** 64 yards Kenny McIntosh 2019 vs. Arkansas State 62 yards

You see Swift’s name up and down that list. Speaking of lists, he has a good chance to eclipse another former Bulldog and possibly reach another milestone. Swift is currently 18th all-time in career rush yards by a Georgia player, and is 34 yards away from tying “The Greek Streak,” Jimmy Poulos; 43 yards from reaching the 2,000 mark. He may even do more on this list. Check it out:

Georgia - Most Career Rush Yards (14th through 18th place) Seasons Rush Yards 14th - Tim Worley 1985-1986, 1988 2,038 15th - Robert Edwards 1993-1997 2,033 16th - Glynn Harrison 1972-1975 2,031 17th - Jimmy Poulos 1971-1973 1,991 18th - D'Andre Swift 2017-present 1,957

Swift had two rushes for 42 yards against Notre Dame in 2017, as one of those rushes went for 40 yards. So far this season, Notre Dame has allowed 249 rush yards against Louisville and 212 more against New Mexico. In terms of receiving the ball, 13 different Bulldogs caught at least one pass last Saturday vs. the Red Wolves. The two players who led the Bulldogs in receptions that day were both true freshmen: George Pickens (5) and Dominick Blaylock (4). Eli Wolf had one reception and now has six on the season. He had five in the entire season a year ago as a Tennessee Volunteer. Four Georgia players had a rushing touchdown last week, and surprisingly Swift was not one of them. However, he did have a touchdown reception. It went for 48 yards and was the fifth longest by a Bulldog running back since 1996. Check out this list:

Longest TD Reception by a Georgia Running Back Since 1996 Season and Opponent Length of Reception Tyson Browning 2003 at LSU 93 yards Brett Millican 1999 vs. Kentucky 80 yards Todd Gurley 2013 vs. Florida 73 yards Nick Chubb 2016 vs. Louisiana 49 yards D'Andre Swift 2019 vs. Arkansas State 48 yards