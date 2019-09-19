ATLANTA – Knowing Herschel Walker, it probably doesn't come as a surprise to hear what route he believes No. 3 Georgia should go when the Bulldogs host No. 7 Notre Dame Saturday night at Sanford Stadium. Run the ball. “It’s time for them to show the reason they’re called Running Back U,” Walker said. “You don’t want to get into a passing game against Notre Dame. They’ve got big group that can do some amazing things. So, for us, it’s time to show why we’re Running Back U.” Walker made his comments Thursday during a “Return the Favor” event at the College Football Hall of Fame, put together by a number of Georgia legislators and Coca-Cola executives as a way to thank Notre Dame, its fans and alumni for the way they hosted Bulldog fans in 2017 when the two teams met in South Bend. Along with Walker, former head coach Vince Dooley, center and former Coke executive Frank Ros, Notre Dame legends Bob Crable and former Notre Dame Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown also attended the event. “It’s huge, it’s absolutely huge,” Brown said of Saturday night’s nationally televised game on CBS. “This is a litmus test for the University. This is an opportunity for them to show people what happened back in January in Dallas was a facade. I think with Ian Book learning from that experience and some of these younger guys that we have been able to bring up, it makes you feel pretty good about what’s going on.” Dooley sounded pretty excited himself.

The Bulldog legend – who was battling a cold and having trouble speaking – said he’s as much as a fan as anyone when it comes to the game. “Yes, I’m definitely a fan, particularly this game,” Dooley said. “I like being a fan because with that I can think things that I never could think as a coach. Sometime, I’ll mentally second guess what’s going down on the field, but only mentally because I’ve been there. So yes, it’s great to be a fan.” Brown said he knows his Irish are going to be in for a challenge. Surviving the first few minutes of the game will be key. “You’ve got to survive the first five minutes,” he said. “You know they’re going to come out their locker room with fire breathing out of their nose so you’ve got to find a way to control those first five minutes.” Of course, it goes much deeper than that. According to Brown, avoiding big plays by the Bulldog offense is a must. “I understand why Notre Dame was able to stay close in the game a couple of years ago was because there weren’t any 60-yard plays that they gave up on defense and if they can avoid that … you look at Clemson they gave up 40- and 50-yard touchdown passes … if you can avoid that, avoid giving up those big plays it puts you in a situation where you’ve just got to play football,” Brown said. “If you and do that, I don’t care who you are, where you are, when you get in a tight situation, somebody may get tight and you got a shot. But you’ve got to get there first. If you get blown out the first half, it is what it is.”

Offensively, Brown’s game-plan may surprise. When he won the Heisman Trophy with the Irish and later with the Raiders in the NFL, Brown’s was one of the more dynamic receivers ever to lace up a pair of cleats. But against Georgia, Brown said Notre Dame needs to take a more conservative approach. “You’ve got to take the air out of the ball. You can’t be going for big plays. I think we’ve got some great catching tight ends, tight end who can make plays for us,” he said. “We’ve got a couple of young guys who’ve got a little speed and we’ve got some running backs who can pound a little bit. You dink and dunk and you make those boys frustrated because they want to knock you out.” Walker feels Georgia should do much of the same. “Control the ball,” he said. “I’m always one of these people that always says you want to control the ball. You can win football games and I think that’s what we need to do Saturday.” Dooley has confidence head coach Kirby Smart will do the right thing, not just in making sure his Bulldogs are prepared for the challenge presented by Notre Dame, but that he’ll keep Georgia among the nation’s elite programs for years to come. “I think he’ll get them there and take them long after that, farther than what I’ve taken them,” Dooley said. “I think Kirby, the way he recruits, has great chance of doing it year in and year out.”