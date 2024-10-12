Advertisement

Postgame thoughts: I get it

Georgia took control. Then they took a breathe. They eventually won the Bulldog fight.

 Brent Rollins
PHOTOS: Georgia hosts recruits for Mississippi State

Georgia hosted several top prospects on Saturday, Oct. 12 for its game against Mississippi State.

 Lance McCurley
LIVE In-Game Thread (vs. Miss. State)

Follow along our LIVE In-Game Thread for Georgia vs. Mississippi State...

 Patrick Garbin
Georgia injury tracker for Mississippi State week; Postgame update

UGASports has the latest on Georgia's injuries heading into the Mississippi State game.

 Jed May
WATCH: Dawg Walk ahead of Miss. State

Here come the Bulldogs... for Dawg Walk.

 Patrick Garbin

Published Oct 12, 2024
Complete Coverage: Bulldogs outscore Mississippi State
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Georgia had no problem Saturday against Mississippi State, easing to a 41-31 win.

For complete coverage and analysis of the game, check ou the links below

News

Yardage impressive but Bulldogs feel they left points on the field

Postgame News and Notes


Analysis

What just happened? - Jason Butt

Postgame thoughts - I get it. Brent Rollins

Stats


Photos/Videos

Video: Dawg Walk

Photo Gallery - Dawg Walk

Video: What Georgia players had to say

Video: Kirby Smart postgame

Photo Gallery: Recruits at the game

Video: Jeff Lebby postgame comments

Watch Along Show with Jim Donnan

