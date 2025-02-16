Jordan Hall's comeback is at hand

As we examine some key players to watch this spring, we turn to defensive lineman Jordan Hall. A former five-star prospect, Hall showed flashes as a true freshman, only to have his sophomore year curtailed by a pair of stress fractures – one in each leg. Although he ultimately returned after a nearly season-long rehab, Hall never quite played at the level he did before the injuries. That’s certainly understandable. Thankfully, with spring practice a month away, Hall appears to have taken the proper steps and is finally ready to assert himself as a key member of Georgia’s defensive line.

A healthy Jordan Hall will play a big role on Georgia's defensive line.

Jordan Hall

Position: Defensive Line Height: 6-4 Weight: 320 pounds 2025 Class: Junior

Why Is He Key?

Georgia’s defensive line will have many holes to fill thanks to players moving on. Nazir Stackhouse, Warren Brinson, Tyrian Ingram-Dawkins, and Mikel Williams are all moving onto the NFL, with Jamal Jarrett hitting the transfer portal and ultimately landing at USC. There’s not a ton of experience coming back, so that’s where Hall comes in. Coaches are counting on Hall and fellow returnee Christen Miller to provide leadership to a young position group. They also hope now that he’s over his injuries, Hall will be able to make the impact predicted for him when he first signed.

Career Highlights

So far, it’s been mostly about potential with Hall, although he has had a few moments. As a freshman, Hall contributed four tackles in Georgia’s win at Tennessee, one of 10 games he played in as a reserve on the 2023 team. Bigger things were predicted for Hall last fall, but thanks to his injuries, only appeared in six games. His biggest game was a three-tackle effort against UMass.

What To Expect

As long as Hall stays healthy, there’s no reason not to expect a big bounce-back campaign. The Jacksonville native plays with “violent hands” and has shown in scrimmages and G-Day that he can be a force as an inside pass rusher. With so many holes to fill, there’s ample opportunity for Hall to earn significant playing time, perhaps even a starting role.

