Two teams trending at the top with five-star DL Justus Terry
Two teams are trending for five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry.
• Sam Spiegelman
Weekend recruiting preview: Mississippi State
UGASports has the preview of another big recruiting weekend at Georgia.
• Jed May
Score predictions and prop bets
Here are our score predictions against the spread as the Bulldogs face Mississippi State.
• Radi Nabulsi
The Matchup: UGA vs Miss State
We take a closer look at the game between Georgia and Mississippi State using PFF ratings from the season.
• Trent Smallwood
Georgia offers legacy 2026 EDGE Khamari Brooks
Georgia recently offered in-state edge rusher Khamari Brooks, a Bulldog legacy.
• Lance McCurley
PHOTOS: Georgia hosts recruits for Mississippi State
