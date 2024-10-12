Advertisement

in other news

Two teams trending at the top with five-star DL Justus Terry

Two teams trending at the top with five-star DL Justus Terry

Two teams are trending for five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry.

External content
 • Sam Spiegelman
Weekend recruiting preview: Mississippi State

Weekend recruiting preview: Mississippi State

UGASports has the preview of another big recruiting weekend at Georgia.

Premium content
 • Jed May
Score predictions and prop bets

Score predictions and prop bets

Here are our score predictions against the spread as the Bulldogs face Mississippi State.

Premium content
 • Radi Nabulsi
The Matchup: UGA vs Miss State

The Matchup: UGA vs Miss State

We take a closer look at the game between Georgia and Mississippi State using PFF ratings from the season.

Premium content
 • Trent Smallwood
Georgia offers legacy 2026 EDGE Khamari Brooks

Georgia offers legacy 2026 EDGE Khamari Brooks

Georgia recently offered in-state edge rusher Khamari Brooks, a Bulldog legacy.

Premium content
 • Lance McCurley

in other news

Two teams trending at the top with five-star DL Justus Terry

Two teams trending at the top with five-star DL Justus Terry

Two teams are trending for five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry.

External content
 • Sam Spiegelman
Weekend recruiting preview: Mississippi State

Weekend recruiting preview: Mississippi State

UGASports has the preview of another big recruiting weekend at Georgia.

Premium content
 • Jed May
Score predictions and prop bets

Score predictions and prop bets

Here are our score predictions against the spread as the Bulldogs face Mississippi State.

Premium content
 • Radi Nabulsi
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 12, 2024
PHOTOS: Georgia hosts recruits for Mississippi State
Default Avatar
Lance McCurley  •  UGASports
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Lance_M95
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Georgia
2025Commitment List
Updated: