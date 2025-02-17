Uzo-Diribe thrilled with Georgia's freshmen outside linebackers

You look at the three players that Georgia lists as outside linebackers in its 2025 signing class and it’s easy to see what Bulldog coaches like about all three – size.

Incoming freshmen Chase Linton, Isaiah Gibson, and Darren Ikinnagbon certainly offer that.

On paper, it’s a talented group.

At 6-foot-4, the former five-star Gibson checks in at 255 pounds, with Ikinnagbon coming in at 6-5 and 250 pounds, according to numbers posted by Georgia after December’s early signing day.

Linton is 6-4, 230, and according to position coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe, he cannot wait to get all three on the field.

Linton was committed to Rutgers before the Atlanta native decided to go with the home-state team.

“He’s awesome, man. North Atlanta kid, man,” Uzo-Diribe said. “It’s been good having these mid-years with us early on for the ball prep just to lay the foundation for him.”

The Georgia coach said Linton’s motor is what also helps set him apart.

“What you see on tape that you love was a relentless pursuit that he played with,” Uzo-Diribe said. “He's going to be able to be a guy, I think, for us. Hopefully, he can wear a bunch of different hats like the little bit of the third down and early down stuff.”

Ikinnagbon comes to Athens from Hillside, New Jersey where he was the third-ranked player in the Garden State.

“We’re so excited to see where he grows and develops from here,” Uzo-Diribe said. “He’s got a big, long frame. It kind of fits like the frame and mold of guys like Gabe Harris and Quintavius Johnson, bigger guys who have carry weight but are going to be athletic enough to do some of the stand-up stuff as well.”

Gibson, who hails from Warner Robins, could be the biggest prize.

Uzo-Diribe said it’s hard not to like what you see.

“He’s a physical body football player and has great length. Again, all those guys came in with good size,” he said. “So, we’re continuing to find ways for them defensively where they're going to fit is going to be key going forward.”

Bulldog coaches had to work to secure the commitment of Gibson, the second-ranked player at his position according to Rivals.

Several big-time programs including the likes of Michigan were in on him late before he decided to stay home.

“Isaiah was a tough recruitment. Yeah, man. But it was a fun one,” Uzo-Diribe said. “I think getting to know him and his family at the end of the day, they took pride in what this place has done for guys like him. Plus, the defensive background of Coach (Kirby) Smart, Coach (Glenn) Schumann, and Georgia football, were the things that they wanted to associate themselves with. We sweated a little bit, but we definitely felt comfortable.”