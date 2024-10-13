By the Numbers: Georgia vs Mississippi State

1 – KJ Bolden had his first career interception with his pick late in the first half. He had four interceptions as a senior at Buford.





1-1-1 – Dillon Bell had a touchdown reception for the third consecutive game. He now has four on the season which leads the Bulldogs.





2 – While Carson Beck looked good with his three touchdown passes, he also had two interceptions. It was the second time this season in which he has had multiple picks after have zero games with two or more entering 2024.





2-for-11/3-for-3 – Mississippi State was only 2-for-11 on third down downs against Georgia, but was a perfect 3-for-3 on fourth downs.





3-2-1 – Three different tight ends caught a pass for Georgia. Lawson Luckie led the way with three including a touchdown catch. Oscar Delp had two and Ben Yurosek had his first with the Dawgs after having 108 in his career with Stanford.





4 – Trevor Etienne had his fourth rushing touchdown of the season with his 1-yard score in the fourth quarter. The four lead Georgia this season.





5 – This was Georgia’s fifth straight win over Mississippi State in the series and now the Bulldogs from Athens lead the series 21 to 6.





6 – For the second straight game, Etienne had six receptions. His 17 receptions this season leads all running backs in the SEC.





7 – Malaki Starks led the Georgia defense with seven tackles in the game.





27 – Georgia scored 27 points in the first half. It is the most that the Bulldogs have scored in the first 30 minutes of any game this season.





28 – Georgia has won 28 straight games at Sanford Stadium. It is the current longest home streak in college football.





31 – The Bulldogs from Starkville scored 31 points against Georgia. It was just the third time in the series that Mississippi State scored at least 30 points in the series against the team from Athens.





36 – Beck had 36 completions in the game which ties a school record with Eric Zeier twice and Cory Phillips.





43 – Nate Frazier led all Georgia running backs with 43 yards rushing against Mississippi State.





52 – Anthony Evans had a 55-yard rush on a reverse midway through the third quarter (shoutout to Drew Bobo blocking downfield). It was Evans’ second career rushing attempt.





55 – For the first time this season, Peyton Woodring missed a field goal. His 55-yard attempt at the end of the first half went wide. He would make two in the game and is now 9-for-10 on the season.





99 – The win on Saturday gave Kirby Smart a total of 99 in his career as the Bulldogs’ head coach.





134 – Arian Smith set a career-high with 134 yards receiving edging out the 132 he had against Alabama earlier this season. He now has 412 yards receiving this season after entering this season with 539.





190 of 306 – 190 of 306 yards passing from freshman Michael Van Buren Jr. came in the second half.





459 – Beck set his career-high with 459 yards passing on Saturday. It was his second career 400-yard pass game (had 439 at Alabama). He is the fourth Georgia quarterback to have multiple 400-yard passing games joining Eric Zeier, Aaron Murray, and Cory Phillips.





605 – Georgia set a season-high with 605 yards of total offense. It was the first time this season that Georgia went over 600 and the eighth time under Kirby Smart.