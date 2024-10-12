WATCH: Kirby Smart's postgame comments

On the importance of another SEC win…

“I think any me you get to play an SEC opponent you never know what you’re going to get or what to expect. I was really pleased with the crowd, the effort, the energy in the stadium really helped us because I felt like both team warmups were just lethargic and going through the motions and we didn’t have the energy or juice we needed but then when we came out for the game I thought we really had it. We started fast and did some good things. We had some bad turnovers, but I was proud of the guys, really proud of the offense. I thought we gave them 14 points on defense and if you take those 14 points away, I feel pretty good about the game but we absolutely just handed them 14.”

On the execution…

“Football is a situational game. Last week against Auburn, we won two-minute, before the half we won some third downs. We built our program around if you can win situational football you can put yourself in a situation to be successful. We won most of those moments but we just have to play be er in the second half.”

On difference between the first half and second half defensively…

“They got a li le life at the end of the first half when they hit us on the rocket mo ons. They had a rocket mo on come down there, the corner didn’t play it correctly and they had a big play. They we got them back up and thought we could get out of it and they hit us on another rocket mo on so bad eyes, undisciplined eyes, not looking at what you’re supposed to. The good thing is you can learn from that. Those weren’t ability plays, they were dependability. Then the second half they come out and hit a couple shots on us. We gi ed them three third downs in the game- a roughing the passer, a helmet, and then a PI. We helped them big me there and you can’t do that.