Postgame news and notes against Mississippi State

Top-ranked Texas next for Georgia
Arian Smith has never played a game in Texas. Nevertheless, he’s looking forward to Georgia's first-ever trip to Austin for next Saturday’s game against the top-ranked Longhorns (7:30 p.m., ABC).
“I'm excited, man. Coach tells all the time, that any SEC game is a special environment,” Smith said. “So, just going out there and playing our game, I feel like it's going to be a great game.”
It will also be Kirby Smart’s first game coaching inside Texas’ Darrell K. Royal Stadium.
“I mean, I've been, but I've never been for a game. I've been there to meet with their staff like years ago. But I don't know,” Smart said. “I mean, I know it's the SEC environment. I know it's a top-10 match-up. You’re talking about a powerhouse program. At least we played at Kentucky, which was really hard. We played at Alabama, which was really hard. So, at least we’ve got some experience in that environment.”
Early lines from Las Vegas have Texas a 3.5-point favorite over Georgia.
Smart knows his Bulldogs will need a better effort than it gave against Mississippi State to come out on top.
“Texas is a different team than Mississippi State. They have different structures. They have different quarterbacks; and different wideouts. I mean, it's not the same offense or defense,” Smart said. “I would have felt a lot better if the 14 points we gave them (Mississippi State) we didn't give them. I think it builds some confidence. But we didn't finish the game the way I would like to.”
Injury updates
Georgia does not need injuries to the backfield.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, that’s the case.
Already without Roderick Robinson after undergoing surgery on his foot, Georgia could potentially be without Branson Robinson, who injured his right knee early in the second quarter.
Inside the Mississippi State 20-yard line, Robinson took a handoff from Carson Beck and went down at the right hash. He had to be helped off the field.
After heading to the locker room, he returned to the sideline with a brace on his right knee. He would not play anymore in the game.
Smart said Robinson will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the damage. He said he hoped it’s only a meniscus injury.
With both Robinsons out, that leaves Trevor Etienne and freshman Nate Frazier as Georgia’s top two running backs, followed by Cash Jones.
The Bulldogs have freshman Chauncey Bowens, but he did not dress out for Saturday’s game.
Also, before the game, Jordan Hall (stress fracture) and Jared Wilson (sprained foot) were taken off Georgia’s availability report signaling they were OK to play, but neither played.
With Wilson out, Drew Bobo made his second start at center.
“We felt like he (Wilson) could be the backup today. If something happened to Drew, we felt like he could go in and play,” Smart said. “But he's frustrated. You know, it's been tough because you're sitting over there with some of the best leaders we've got, Jared Wilson, Tate Ratledge, Smael Mondon, Mykel Williams, who's – he's playing at about 80, 85 percent. Jordan Hall … I mean, some of our best alpha leaders are cheerleaders. That's tough.”
Hall did not play despite dressing for the second straight week.
“It just – it tears into your depth,” Smart said. “You've got more young guys playing.”
Smart doesn't remember running into Mississippi State quarterback
During the second half, Smart could be seen on a video shoving Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Buren on the sideline.
It did not seem intentional, but Smart was asked about it after the game.
“I was trying to get (Glenn) Schumann’s attention,” Smart said. “We were trying to change motion there. I think it’s the play that came over our sideline. I’m trying to get Schumann’s attention. But no, I don’t really remember it.”
Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby was also asked about that the play, but said after the game he could not see what happened.
This and that
…Micah Morris lined up at fullback on Beck’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Lawson Luckie.
…Arian Smith set a new career-high in receiving yards with five catches for 134 yards.
…Ben Yurosek made his first career catch as a Bulldog in the third quarter. It went for 29 yards.
With today’s 41-31 victory, the Bulldogs extended their home winning streak to 28 games dating to 2019, which leads all of FBS.
…The Bulldogs posted a season-high 605 yards of total offense on 77 plays including 459 yards through the air.
…The 459 passing yards is the third most in a game in Georgia history and the most since Eric Zeier had 485 against South Carolina in 1994, going 31-for-51. Zeier holds the single-game record with 544 against Southern Miss in 1993, when he was 30-for-47 passing.
…After falling behind 3-0, Georgia went 38 yards on 10 plays in 4:56 before settling for a game-tying 45-yard field goal with 7:09 left in the first quarter.
…Georgia took a 10-3 lead on its next possession, going 81 yards on eight plays, capped by a five-yard rushing touchdown by Branson Robinson, his third this year.
…Up 13-3, Georgia went 75 yards on five plays in 2:14 that ended with a 31-yard touchdown catch by Dillon Bell, his team-best fourth of the year, for a 20-10 lead.
…The Bulldogs went 80 yards on six plays in 2:54 to extend their lead to 27-10 following a one-yard touchdown pass from Beck to Luckie.
…Georgia went 81 yards on a season-high 16 plays in a season-long 7:26 to go up 41-24 as Trevor Etienne scored on a 4th-and-1.
…The Bulldogs had 146 rushing yards on 29 attempts. Freshman Nate Frazier had 10 carries for 43 yards. Anthony Evans had a career-long 52-yard rush.
…In the first half, Georgia built a 27-10 edge with 369 yards of total offense on 46 plays. The Bulldogs did not punt.
…Mississippi State converted two Georgia miscues into 10 points.
…Georgia converted two more fourth downs and is now 10-for-11 on the year, including making their last nine attempts. Coming in today, Georgia ranked fourth nationally in fourth down conversions at 89 percent.
…Eleven different Bulldogs had a catch today as the Bulldogs threw for a season-high 459 yards.
…Mississippi State tallied 31 points on 385 yards of total offense on 63 plays. In the first half, Mississippi State had 10 points on 130 yards on 28 plays.
…Mississippi State’s second possession of the game began at the UGA 26-yard line following a tipped pass/interception by Brice Pollock. Mississippi State had to settle for a 47-yard field goal by Kyle Ferrie after running four plays and losing three yards for a 3-0 edge.
…Mississippi State had 10 yards on its first 13 plays today before hitting a 72-yard completion to Mario Craver from Michael Van Buren. The drive ended with a 24-yard touchdown strike from Van Buren to Kelly Akharaiyi that converted a second-and-goal to pull Mississippi State to within three at 13-10 with 8:46 left in the first half.
…Following an interception in the end zone, Mississippi State drove 80 yards in eight plays, converting a fourth-and-goal from the two to cut it to 34-24 with 2:40 left in the third quarter.
…Georgia’s leading tacklers today were junior Malaki Starks with seven while senior Dan Jackson had five.
…Freshman KJ Bolden notched his first career interception. It came at the UGA 19-yard line with 27 seconds left in the first half. It did not lead to any points.
…Kicker Peyton Woodring tallied 11 points on five point-after attempts and field goals of 45 and 32 yards. Woodring handled kickoffs too. Woodring made his first nine field goals of the year before missing a 55-yarder at the end of the first half.
…Junior Brett Thorson’s first and only punt came with 48 seconds left in the third quarter. It covered 36 yards and was fair caught.
