Postgame news and notes against Mississippi State

Top-ranked Texas next for Georgia

Arian Smith has never played a game in Texas. Nevertheless, he’s looking forward to Georgia's first-ever trip to Austin for next Saturday’s game against the top-ranked Longhorns (7:30 p.m., ABC). “I'm excited, man. Coach tells all the time, that any SEC game is a special environment,” Smith said. “So, just going out there and playing our game, I feel like it's going to be a great game.” It will also be Kirby Smart’s first game coaching inside Texas’ Darrell K. Royal Stadium. “I mean, I've been, but I've never been for a game. I've been there to meet with their staff like years ago. But I don't know,” Smart said. “I mean, I know it's the SEC environment. I know it's a top-10 match-up. You’re talking about a powerhouse program. At least we played at Kentucky, which was really hard. We played at Alabama, which was really hard. So, at least we’ve got some experience in that environment.” Early lines from Las Vegas have Texas a 3.5-point favorite over Georgia. Smart knows his Bulldogs will need a better effort than it gave against Mississippi State to come out on top. “Texas is a different team than Mississippi State. They have different structures. They have different quarterbacks; and different wideouts. I mean, it's not the same offense or defense,” Smart said. “I would have felt a lot better if the 14 points we gave them (Mississippi State) we didn't give them. I think it builds some confidence. But we didn't finish the game the way I would like to.”

Injury updates

Georgia does not need injuries to the backfield. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, that’s the case. Already without Roderick Robinson after undergoing surgery on his foot, Georgia could potentially be without Branson Robinson, who injured his right knee early in the second quarter. Inside the Mississippi State 20-yard line, Robinson took a handoff from Carson Beck and went down at the right hash. He had to be helped off the field. After heading to the locker room, he returned to the sideline with a brace on his right knee. He would not play anymore in the game. Smart said Robinson will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the damage. He said he hoped it’s only a meniscus injury. With both Robinsons out, that leaves Trevor Etienne and freshman Nate Frazier as Georgia’s top two running backs, followed by Cash Jones. The Bulldogs have freshman Chauncey Bowens, but he did not dress out for Saturday’s game. Also, before the game, Jordan Hall (stress fracture) and Jared Wilson (sprained foot) were taken off Georgia’s availability report signaling they were OK to play, but neither played. With Wilson out, Drew Bobo made his second start at center. “We felt like he (Wilson) could be the backup today. If something happened to Drew, we felt like he could go in and play,” Smart said. “But he's frustrated. You know, it's been tough because you're sitting over there with some of the best leaders we've got, Jared Wilson, Tate Ratledge, Smael Mondon, Mykel Williams, who's – he's playing at about 80, 85 percent. Jordan Hall … I mean, some of our best alpha leaders are cheerleaders. That's tough.” Hall did not play despite dressing for the second straight week. “It just – it tears into your depth,” Smart said. “You've got more young guys playing.”

Smart doesn't remember running into Mississippi State quarterback

During the second half, Smart could be seen on a video shoving Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Buren on the sideline. It did not seem intentional, but Smart was asked about it after the game. “I was trying to get (Glenn) Schumann’s attention,” Smart said. “We were trying to change motion there. I think it’s the play that came over our sideline. I’m trying to get Schumann’s attention. But no, I don’t really remember it.” Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby was also asked about that the play, but said after the game he could not see what happened.

This and that