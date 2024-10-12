WATCH: Dawg Walk ahead of Miss. State

in other news
Score predictions and prop bets
Here are our score predictions against the spread as the Bulldogs face Mississippi State.
The Matchup: UGA vs Miss State
We take a closer look at the game between Georgia and Mississippi State using PFF ratings from the season.
Georgia offers legacy 2026 EDGE Khamari Brooks
Georgia recently offered in-state edge rusher Khamari Brooks, a Bulldog legacy.
No. 1 prospect Jackson Cantwell recaps UGA visit
Jackson Cantwell, the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 class, recaps last weekend's visit to Athens.
Justin Abson looks to block out the competition
Inside, newcomer Justin Abson explains why his role as a shot blocker is a big deal for the Georgia basketball team.
