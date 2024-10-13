Anthony Evans III steps up

After losing Miami transfer receiver Colbie Young to an indefinite suspension stemming from his arrest last Tuesday, Georgia had a void to fill in its 41-31 win over Mississippi State. That’s where Anthony Evans III came in.

The sophomore out of Converse, Texas, has been the full-time punt returner for the Bulldogs this season while being more of a gadget piece on offense coming into Saturday. However, with one less receiver available, Evans saw more snaps offensively.

He made the most of his opportunity.

Evans finished with four receptions on four targets for 41 yards. He also contributed out of the backfield, taking a reverse 52 yards.

“He continues to get confidence,” head coach Kirby Smart said of Evans’ performance. “He's made plays down the field. And I thought Mike (Bobo) and the offensive staff did a nice job of, you know. We've got to find more weapons to help us.”

Smart mentioned they wanted to get the Texas native more involved in the game plan last week. While Evans did see the field early in the win over Auburn, his reps were limited.

“We've got to find more explosive guys to help us,” Smart said. “And he had some nice plays. He had some juice through the weeks, and we thought, let's give these guys some touches.”

While he may not be the direct replacement of Young at the “X” receiver position, Evans provided Georgia with some much-needed explosiveness on Saturday. The sophomore finished with 93 total yards of offense on a night where Georgia totaled 605 yards.

The Bulldogs will look for more next Saturday when they travel to face the No. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns. Kickoff inside Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.