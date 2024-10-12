What Mississippi State's Jeff Lebby said after losing to Georgia

Mississippi State lost to Georgia 41-31 on Saturday afternoon at Sanford Stadium. Here's what Bulldog head coach Jeff Lebby said during his press conference.

"Our guys responded. Man, they did, they answered the challenge, they answered the bell. I hate that we're sitting here disappointed, frustrated, that we're not on the right side of it. But our guys are continuing to fight like heck for each other. And I'm proud of them for that."

On the confidence gained from being a 34-point underdog but only losing by 10: "Yeah, again, it has nothing to do with that. For me, for us, no part of it. We got on the plane to come here to win a football game. So that sure wasn't our mindset getting on the plane yesterday."

On how much of a factor the Sanford Stadium crowd was: "The crowd was a huge part of it. As we're trying to change tempos, the things that we're trying to do at the line of scrimmage, the communication piece of it, yes, it's a huge home-field advantage."