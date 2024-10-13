Advertisement

PHOTOS: Georgia beats Mississippi State 41-31

PHOTOS: Georgia beats Mississippi State 41-31

Scenes from Georgia's 41-31 win over Mississippi State on Oct. 12, 2024, in Athens, Georgia. 

 • Kathryn Skeean
WATCH: Georgia players after win

WATCH: Georgia players after win

WATCH player interviews with Carson Beck, Arian Smith, and Malaki Starks following Georgia's win over Miss. State.

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH: Miss. State's postgame comments after loss

WATCH: Miss. State's postgame comments after loss

WATCH Miss. State head coach Jeff Lebby after his team's 41-31 loss to Georgia.

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH: Kirby Smart's postgame comments

WATCH: Kirby Smart's postgame comments

WATCH Kirby Smart's postgame press conference following Georgia's 41-31 win over Miss. State.

 • Patrick Garbin
Yardage impressive, but Bulldogs feel they left points on the field

Yardage impressive, but Bulldogs feel they left points on the field

Despite 605 total yards, Kirby Smart and Carson Beck both feel the Bulldogs left points on the field.

 • Anthony Dasher

Published Oct 13, 2024
The Dashboard: Lack of onfield discipline continues to be Bulldogs’ bane
Default Avatar
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Editor
