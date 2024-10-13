The Dashboard: Lack of onfield discipline continues to be Bulldogs’ bane

in other news
PHOTOS: Georgia beats Mississippi State 41-31
Scenes from Georgia's 41-31 win over Mississippi State on Oct. 12, 2024, in Athens, Georgia.
WATCH: Georgia players after win
WATCH player interviews with Carson Beck, Arian Smith, and Malaki Starks following Georgia's win over Miss. State.
WATCH: Miss. State's postgame comments after loss
WATCH Miss. State head coach Jeff Lebby after his team's 41-31 loss to Georgia.
WATCH: Kirby Smart's postgame comments
WATCH Kirby Smart's postgame press conference following Georgia's 41-31 win over Miss. State.
Yardage impressive, but Bulldogs feel they left points on the field
Despite 605 total yards, Kirby Smart and Carson Beck both feel the Bulldogs left points on the field.
in other news
PHOTOS: Georgia beats Mississippi State 41-31
Scenes from Georgia's 41-31 win over Mississippi State on Oct. 12, 2024, in Athens, Georgia.
WATCH: Georgia players after win
WATCH player interviews with Carson Beck, Arian Smith, and Malaki Starks following Georgia's win over Miss. State.
WATCH: Miss. State's postgame comments after loss
WATCH Miss. State head coach Jeff Lebby after his team's 41-31 loss to Georgia.
- WR
- OLB
- TE
- OT
- SDE
- PRO
- RB
- OG
- S
- SDE