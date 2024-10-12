Advertisement

Postgame thoughts: I get it

Postgame thoughts: I get it

Georgia took control. Then they took a breathe. They eventually won the Bulldog fight.

 • Brent Rollins
PHOTOS: Georgia hosts recruits for Mississippi State

PHOTOS: Georgia hosts recruits for Mississippi State

Georgia hosted several top prospects on Saturday, Oct. 12 for its game against Mississippi State.

 • Lance McCurley
LIVE In-Game Thread (vs. Miss. State)

LIVE In-Game Thread (vs. Miss. State)

Follow along our LIVE In-Game Thread for Georgia vs. Mississippi State...

 • Patrick Garbin
Georgia injury tracker for Mississippi State week; Postgame update

Georgia injury tracker for Mississippi State week; Postgame update

UGASports has the latest on Georgia's injuries heading into the Mississippi State game.

 • Jed May
WATCH: Dawg Walk ahead of Miss. State

WATCH: Dawg Walk ahead of Miss. State

Here come the Bulldogs... for Dawg Walk.

 • Patrick Garbin

Published Oct 12, 2024
PHOTOS: Georgia beats Mississippi State 41-31
Kathryn Skeean  •  UGASports
@KathrynSkeean

Scenes from Georgia's 41-31 win over Mississippi State on Oct. 12, 2024, in Athens, Georgia.

