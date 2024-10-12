Advertisement
Postgame thoughts: I get it
Georgia took control. Then they took a breathe. They eventually won the Bulldog fight.
• Brent Rollins
PHOTOS: Georgia hosts recruits for Mississippi State
Georgia hosted several top prospects on Saturday, Oct. 12 for its game against Mississippi State.
• Lance McCurley
LIVE In-Game Thread (vs. Miss. State)
Follow along our LIVE In-Game Thread for Georgia vs. Mississippi State...
• Patrick Garbin
Georgia injury tracker for Mississippi State week; Postgame update
UGASports has the latest on Georgia's injuries heading into the Mississippi State game.
• Jed May
PHOTOS: Georgia beats Mississippi State 41-31
Scenes from Georgia's 41-31 win over Mississippi State on Oct. 12, 2024, in Athens, Georgia.
