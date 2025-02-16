Bulldog bats silenced in Sunday finale

WILMINGTON, N.C. – It just takes one pitcher to ruin your day, and on Sunday afternoon, UNCW's Connor Marshburn was that guy.

The sophomore right-hander dominated the Bulldogs, tossing six innings of no-hit ball with seven strikeouts to pitch the Seahawks to a 6-2 win.

“That's what you see in our league on Friday nights. For the first six innings, he was throwing the ball really well, executing pitches,” Georgia head coach Wes Johnson said. "We already knew he had a ton of sink-and-sweep or sink-and-run. On a day like today when the wind's blowing in, whatever it was again, I mean, it just, it's those kinds of conditions where you see no-hitters. Our guys carry a no-hitter for a while into things like that. But the conditions, whatever … they had to play in them too.”

The loss drops Georgia to 3-1, while UNCW evens its record at 2-2.

Marsburn made it look easy.

Only two runners reached second base for Georgia, once on back-to-back walks in the second and again in the sixth when Robbie Burnett was hit by a pitch and moved up on a ground ball.

Georgia finished with just two hits.

Georgia outfielder Devin Obee broke up the gem with a solo home run on the first pitch he saw from Cyle Phelan, his second of the weekend.

The Bulldogs loaded the bases later in the inning with just one out but only scored one when Slate Alford was hit by a pitch to drive in the second run.

Georgia finished with just the two hits on the afternoon, a third straight day that saw a brisk wind blowing in from left field.

Johnson was asked what he thought about his bats in the first weekend of the season

“I mean, it's tough to gauge them. I mean, you're sitting here and every day the wind's blowing in 20, 30 miles an hour. We sit here and we look, and you look at it, and Tre Phelps got off some really good swings in the first two days. You’re like, okay, those balls would have been home runs in 90 percent of the places we play,” Johnson said. “You look at yesterday, I thought Devon yesterday probably hits a grand slam in the first inning. So, I mean, and so it's a little tough to judge exactly how your at-bats are. But hey, we don't have that excuse moving forward, right?”

It was not the debut Ohio State transfer Zach Brown was looking for.

The right-hander allowed six runs on five hits, as the Seahawks grabbed the early lead.

Of Brown’s 24 pitches, 18 were for strikes, but unfortunately found too much of the plate. Of UNCW’s five hits, only one went for extra bases.

“He was a little too much middle-in. I mean, you look at it, they got an infield hit to start that game, and on a ball that we just kind of … yeah, I mean, it's just the turf and the chop, and good for them,” Johnson said. “After that, they just kind of hit him a little bit. Then we got an out and then they got another little single, and then the one guy gets the big double, and kind of comes off right there.”

Georgia’s bullpen at least gave the offense a chance.

Brown was followed by Southern Cal transfer Eric Hammond, who walked three with three strikeouts in two innings before Matthew Hoskins made his debut in the bottom of the third with runners at first and third.

A fly ball to right moved runners up a base, before Hoskins enticed a groundout to short, keeping the score 6-0.

Hoskins went a scoreless 1.2 innings, walking one and striking out one before giving way to Ole Miss transfer JT Quinn to make his Bulldog debut.

Quinn retired six of the seven batters he faced with four strikeouts, followed by Tyler McLoughlin.

McLoughlin allowed an eighth-inning single – the first allowed by the bullpen since the first inning.

“That’s about as good as you can get right there,” Johnson said. “I mean, that's all you can do. They kept the score where it was, and that's all you can ask.”

