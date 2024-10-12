WATCH: Georgia players after win

On the improvement of the offense throughout the season...

"Over the past, I guess, seven weeks because we've had the bye week as well, we've just continued to develop and get better each and every week. And I think that's something that we've done so well from year to year is continuing to develop, continuing to get better and as that chemistry kind of meshes, as we find our groove, I think we'll definitely peak at the right time."

On the awareness of the career night he had...

"I had no clue. I knew I was feeling it and I felt really good. Which is actually crazy because in warmups I felt terrible. I was like 'oh my gosh.' And that's usually how it works which is so weird. The same thing happened in high school. You come out there like, 'I don't feel good' and then you come out there and, shoot, second play of the game you thorw a pick. It's like, it is what it is. Let's go.It doesn't matter, just keep playing the game, keep going. And then you start to find a rhythm."