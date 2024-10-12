Advertisement

Postgame thoughts: I get it

Georgia took control. Then they took a breathe. They eventually won the Bulldog fight.

 • Brent Rollins
PHOTOS: Georgia hosts recruits for Mississippi State

Georgia hosted several top prospects on Saturday, Oct. 12 for its game against Mississippi State.

 • Lance McCurley
LIVE In-Game Thread (vs. Miss. State)

Follow along our LIVE In-Game Thread for Georgia vs. Mississippi State...

 • Patrick Garbin
Georgia injury tracker for Mississippi State week; Postgame update

UGASports has the latest on Georgia's injuries heading into the Mississippi State game.

 • Jed May
WATCH: Dawg Walk ahead of Miss. State

Here come the Bulldogs... for Dawg Walk.

 • Patrick Garbin

Published Oct 12, 2024
WATCH: Georgia players after win
Patrick Garbin  •  UGASports
Carson Beck

On the improvement of the offense throughout the season...

"Over the past, I guess, seven weeks because we've had the bye week as well, we've just continued to develop and get better each and every week. And I think that's something that we've done so well from year to year is continuing to develop, continuing to get better and as that chemistry kind of meshes, as we find our groove, I think we'll definitely peak at the right time."

On the awareness of the career night he had...

"I had no clue. I knew I was feeling it and I felt really good. Which is actually crazy because in warmups I felt terrible. I was like 'oh my gosh.' And that's usually how it works which is so weird. The same thing happened in high school. You come out there like, 'I don't feel good' and then you come out there and, shoot, second play of the game you thorw a pick. It's like, it is what it is. Let's go.It doesn't matter, just keep playing the game, keep going. And then you start to find a rhythm."

Arian Smith

On his connection with Carson Beck...

"Practice. We've been here for a while, so regardless, like when we weren't playing, we had other people in front of us. Just practice. We've been practicing with each other for a long time, so I feel like the chemistry has been there. So now we're just putting it on display."

On Mississippi State's fight late in the game...

"Just know that no team will just lay down. We're going to have to earn the win. They're not going to just lay down and give us a win or give us a touchdown. So, I feel like the defense knows that we're going to have their back And I feel like we know that they're going to have our back ready when we need them. "

Malaki Starks

