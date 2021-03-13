UGASports - UGASports.com staff predicts starting offensive line

UGASports.com staff predicts starting offensive line
On a recent episode of UGASports LIVE, Jim Donnan, Jake Reuse, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young discussed the notion of making predictions for Georgia's starting five on the offensive line. That topic spawned this article.
We had the UGASports.com staff submit a predicted starting offensive line for Georgia's game against Clemson, the first game of the regular season, and another for Georgia Tech, the final game of the regular season.
The format is similar to how members of the media votes at SEC Media Days. No voter's full submission is published, only the collective vote.
The voters are: Jason Butt, Anthony Dasher, Jim Donnan, Patrick Garbin, Paul Maharry, Dave McMahon, Brent Rollins, Jake Reuse, Trent Smallwood, and Dayne Young.
Predicted starting offensive line vs. Clemson
LT: Broderick Jones
LG: Jamaree Salyer
C: Warren Ericson
RG: Justin Shaffer
RT: Warren McClendon
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|
Broderick Jones:
3.5* votes
|
Jamaree Salyer:
8 votes
|
Warren Ericson:
6 votes
|
Justin Shaffer:
7 votes
|
Warren McClendon:
8 votes
|
Amarius Mims:
|
Justin Shaffer:
2 votes
|
Sedrick
4 votes
|
Warren Ericson:
2 votes
|
Broderick Jones:
2 votes
|
Warren McClendon:
2 votes
|
Jamaree Salyer:
1 vote
|
Jamaree Salyer:
1 vote
|
Xavier Truss:
0.5* vote
Notable:
- Three voters have confidence in Amarius Mims being Georgia's starting left tackle from day one as a true freshman.
-Left tackle appears to be the position most up for grabs, followed by center.
-Four voters think Sedrick Van Pran can take the center spot for the Clemson game.
Predicted starting offensive line vs. Georgia Tech
LT: TIED VOTE: Broderick Jones & Amarius Mims
LG: Jamaree Salyer
C: Sedrick Van Pran
RG: Justin Shaffer
RT: Amarius Mims
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|
Broderick Jones:
5 votes
|
Jamaree Salyer:
9 votes
|
Sedrick
Van Pran:
9 votes
|
Justin Shaffer:
7 votes
|
Amarius Mims:
5 votes
|
Amarius Mims:
5 votes
|
Tate Ratledge:
1 vote
|
Warren Ericson:
1 vote
|
Tate Ratledge:
1 vote
|
Broderick Jones:
4 votes
|
Jamaree Salyer:
1 vote
|
Warren McClendon:
1 vote
|
Warren McClendon:
1 vote
Notable
-Every voter predicts a change in starting center. Most have Sedrick Van Pran taking over for Warren Ericson. One voter has Ericson taking over for Van Pran.
-90 percent of voters have Broderick Jones and Amarius Mims as the starting tackles by the end of the season.
-Voters have great confidence in Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer starting and keeping their positions. Tate Ratledge appears to be the top contender should those spots become open.