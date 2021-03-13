 UGASports - UGASports.com staff predicts starting offensive line
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-13 12:50:19 -0600') }} football Edit

UGASports.com staff predicts starting offensive line

Dayne Young • UGASports
@dayneyoung

On a recent episode of UGASports LIVE, Jim Donnan, Jake Reuse, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young discussed the notion of making predictions for Georgia's starting five on the offensive line. That topic spawned this article.


Who will starting on Georgia's offensive line?
We had the UGASports.com staff submit a predicted starting offensive line for Georgia's game against Clemson, the first game of the regular season, and another for Georgia Tech, the final game of the regular season.

The format is similar to how members of the media votes at SEC Media Days. No voter's full submission is published, only the collective vote.

The voters are: Jason Butt, Anthony Dasher, Jim Donnan, Patrick Garbin, Paul Maharry, Dave McMahon, Brent Rollins, Jake Reuse, Trent Smallwood, and Dayne Young.

Predicted starting offensive line vs. Clemson

LT: Broderick Jones

LG: Jamaree Salyer

C: Warren Ericson

RG: Justin Shaffer

RT: Warren McClendon

Predicted starting five vs. Clemson votes
LT LG C RG RT

Broderick Jones:

3.5* votes

Jamaree Salyer:

8 votes

Warren Ericson:

6 votes

Justin Shaffer:

7 votes

Warren McClendon:

8 votes

Amarius Mims:
3 votes

Justin Shaffer:

2 votes

Sedrick
Van Pran:

4 votes

Warren Ericson:

2 votes

Broderick Jones:

2 votes

Warren McClendon:

2 votes

Jamaree Salyer:

1 vote

Jamaree Salyer:

1 vote

Xavier Truss:

0.5* vote
*Voter said it is too close to call with Jones and Truss at LT

Notable: 

- Three voters have confidence in Amarius Mims being Georgia's starting left tackle from day one as a true freshman.

-Left tackle appears to be the position most up for grabs, followed by center.

-Four voters think Sedrick Van Pran can take the center spot for the Clemson game.

Predicted starting offensive line vs. Georgia Tech

LT: TIED VOTE: Broderick Jones & Amarius Mims

LG: Jamaree Salyer

C: Sedrick Van Pran

RG: Justin Shaffer

RT: Amarius Mims

Predicted starting five vs. Georgia Tech votes
LT LG C RG RT

Broderick Jones:

5 votes

Jamaree Salyer:

9 votes

Sedrick

Van Pran:

9 votes

Justin Shaffer:

7 votes

Amarius Mims:

5 votes

Amarius Mims:

5 votes

Tate Ratledge:

1 vote

Warren Ericson:

1 vote

Tate Ratledge:

1 vote

Broderick Jones:

4 votes

Jamaree Salyer:

1 vote

Warren McClendon:

1 vote

Warren McClendon:

1 vote

Notable

-Every voter predicts a change in starting center. Most have Sedrick Van Pran taking over for Warren Ericson. One voter has Ericson taking over for Van Pran.

-90 percent of voters have Broderick Jones and Amarius Mims as the starting tackles by the end of the season.

-Voters have great confidence in Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer starting and keeping their positions. Tate Ratledge appears to be the top contender should those spots become open.

{{ article.author_name }}