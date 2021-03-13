UGASports - UGASports.com staff predicts starting offensive line

On a recent episode of UGASports LIVE, Jim Donnan, Jake Reuse, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young discussed the notion of making predictions for Georgia's starting five on the offensive line. That topic spawned this article.



Who will starting on Georgia's offensive line?

We had the UGASports.com staff submit a predicted starting offensive line for Georgia's game against Clemson, the first game of the regular season, and another for Georgia Tech, the final game of the regular season. The format is similar to how members of the media votes at SEC Media Days. No voter's full submission is published, only the collective vote. The voters are: Jason Butt, Anthony Dasher, Jim Donnan, Patrick Garbin, Paul Maharry, Dave McMahon, Brent Rollins, Jake Reuse, Trent Smallwood, and Dayne Young.

Predicted starting offensive line vs. Clemson

LT: Broderick Jones LG: Jamaree Salyer C: Warren Ericson RG: Justin Shaffer RT: Warren McClendon

Predicted starting five vs. Clemson votes LT LG C RG RT Broderick Jones: 3.5* votes Jamaree Salyer: 8 votes Warren Ericson: 6 votes Justin Shaffer: 7 votes Warren McClendon: 8 votes Amarius Mims:

3 votes Justin Shaffer: 2 votes Sedrick

Van Pran: 4 votes Warren Ericson: 2 votes Broderick Jones: 2 votes Warren McClendon: 2 votes Jamaree Salyer: 1 vote Jamaree Salyer: 1 vote Xavier Truss: 0.5* vote

Notable:

- Three voters have confidence in Amarius Mims being Georgia's starting left tackle from day one as a true freshman. -Left tackle appears to be the position most up for grabs, followed by center. -Four voters think Sedrick Van Pran can take the center spot for the Clemson game.

Predicted starting offensive line vs. Georgia Tech

LT: TIED VOTE: Broderick Jones & Amarius Mims LG: Jamaree Salyer C: Sedrick Van Pran RG: Justin Shaffer RT: Amarius Mims

Predicted starting five vs. Georgia Tech votes LT LG C RG RT Broderick Jones: 5 votes Jamaree Salyer: 9 votes Sedrick Van Pran: 9 votes Justin Shaffer: 7 votes Amarius Mims: 5 votes Amarius Mims: 5 votes Tate Ratledge: 1 vote Warren Ericson: 1 vote Tate Ratledge: 1 vote Broderick Jones: 4 votes Jamaree Salyer: 1 vote Warren McClendon: 1 vote Warren McClendon: 1 vote

Notable