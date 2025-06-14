Lady Bulldog track team wins first outdoor national title championship

The Georgia women’s track and field team made some history Saturday night, winning the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship at Oregon.

It’s the women’s first NCAA outdoor crown and the third team track crown in school history (the women won indoor in 2018, and the men won outdoor in 2018).

This gives Georgia 52 national titles across all sports, which is tied for second in the conference.

Georgia’s women’s tennis and equestrian teams won national titles earlier this year.

It’s the third national title for head coach Caryl Smith-Gilbert, who won twice while being the head coach at USC.

Smith Gilbert becomes the first collegiate female coach to win NCAA track and field championships at two separate schools.

“We worked really, really, really hard, and we have a team that is starting to form into something that will be a great program,” Smith Gilbert said. “It’s very important to me for us to have points all over the place. Track and field is track and field, so we made a point this year and for the future to build all parts of the program, not just the sprints. I have the greatest coaching staff on the planet and a Director of Athletics in Josh Brooks, and a president in Jere Morehead who support our program to no end. I am so proud to bring home this championship to Athens.”

This one was not close.

Georgia finished with 73 points, followed by second-place USC with 47 and Texas A&M with 43.

The Lady Bulldogs won three individual events along the way.

Georgia’s 4X400 team took home first place with a time of 3:23.62, with Aaliyah Butler winning the 400-meter with a time of 49.26. Teammate Dejanea Oakley was second with a 49.65.

Also, Georgia’s Elena Kulichenko took home first in the high jump with a leap of 1.96 meters. She tied for the top spot in 2024.

On Friday, Stephanie Radcliffe won the national title in the hammer throw with a toss of 71-37m/234-2. It was Georgia’s first championship in the event.

The squad of 16 Bulldogs, including a relay alternate for both the 4X100 meter and 4x400 meters, represented seven different nations and featured six first-timers at the meet, including four true freshmen.