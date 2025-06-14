Bulldogs add infielder from Wofford

Georgia added its 11th player via the transfer portal on Saturday, with Wofford infielder Ryan Wynn announcing on Instagram that he was choosing the Bulldogs.

The native of Douglasville batted .331 last year for the Terriers, leading the team with 80 hits, five home runs, and 45 RBI. He also stole 16 bases in 20 attempts.

It marks the second straight year that Georgia has signed a player from Wofford. Last summer, the Bulldogs added catcher/outfielder Daniel Jackson.

Wynn is the No. 156 overall player in the portal according to 64Analytics.com. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

He’s the second player in as many days to commit to the Bulldogs, after Davidson’s Michael O’Shaughnessy committed on Friday.

Wynn becomes the sixth position player to commit to Georgia out of the portal, joining O’Shaughnessy, designated hitter/first baseman Jordy Oriach (New Mexico), first baseman Juan Cruz (Alabama State), outfielder Kenny Ishikawa (Seattle), and outfielder Cole Koniarsky (UNLV).

Georgia also has commitments from pitchers Matt Scott (Stanford), Dylan Vigue (Michigan), Caden Aoki (USC), Grant Edwards (New Orleans), and Brad Pruett (East Carolina).