Between Smael Mondon , Jalon Walker , and freshman Justin Williams , Kirby Smart seems to have cornered the market on lean, athletic linebackers, capable of playing sideline to sideline, being tough against the run and effective in coverage against backs and tight ends.

Today we examine the "mac" linebacker position, which may be one of Georgia's more athletic positions on the entire team.

There's a lot to like about the three players expected to receive most of the reps at mac linebacker for the Bulldogs.

Let's start with Smael Mondon.

The Dallas native is entering his senior season with the Bulldogs, and highlights the position, despite coming off a season where a foot injury bothered him for much of his 2023 campaign.

Now healthy, Mondon enters spring practice not only one of the leaders on defense but the entire team.

"Really smart, man, a good leader," head coach Kirby Smart said last year.

Even with the nagging injury, Mondon finished second on the team in tackles with 68 tackles, including three sacks.

Junior Jalon Walker plays mac but is the most versatile of all Georgia's inside linebackers.

With the ability to line up as an edge rusher, Walker is typically a key cog in Georgia's third-down defensive packages, for which his pass-rushing ability is considered some of the best on the team.

"A lot of kids don’t play high school inside backer. Their coaches put them on the edge so they can defend the grass, or they put them at the edge so they can run and set edges," Smart said. They don’t get to play inside backer, because there’s probably another kid on their team who can play that. His skill set has grown because he’s very natural on the edge as a rusher, his get-off. He has some of the best pass rush moves in our group."

Walker's athleticism is beneficial to other teammates as well.

"It’s opened things up for the other guys like myself," Mykel Williams said. "Having Jalon outside of me, it doesn’t let the guard and tackle double team me. Now they have to focus on both of us. It creates one-on-ones and allows us to win. Having Jalon helps a lot."

Freshman Justin Williams, meanwhile, looks like a future star.

One look at his numbers and you can see why. In 12 games, the five-star performer logged 108 tackles, including an amazing 36 tackles for loss with 9.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles. For good measure, he also intercepted three passes.

In his junior year, Williams was named the Texas UIL Class 6A District 13 Defensive Player of the Year after making 105 tackles, with 18 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

While there will certainly be no pressure on Williams to play a significant role, don't be shocked if he works his way on the field sooner than later.

"He's fast; he shows up, twitchy. All the kids are like, who is that guy? Because he’s out there at practice and he’s been helping on special teams, and you see what you see there on tape," Smart said. "He's got closing speed, length, and high character. This kid is one of the smartest kids, I think he had the highest GPA in our class, above a 4.0. Fun to be around.”