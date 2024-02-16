This is the next installment of our annual winter series at UGASports.com, taking a look at Georgia’s complete depth chart heading into spring practice next month. Today we are looking at the quarterback.

In Part 12 of our pre-spring position breakdown, we shift over to the defense, where junior Mykel Williams is expected to have a bit of a different role.

Although he's still listed as a defensive end, the Columbus junior will have the opportunity to play some outside linebacker, which you may have noticed occasionally in Georgia's Orange Bowl rout of Florida State.

His numbers were impressive.

Of his four tackles, one went for a loss of 1.5 yards, along with a sack, which was just his fourth of the year.

"You saw a little bit of what next year can be like," Williams said after the game. "That was fun."

It's easy to see why Bulldog defensive coaches are anxious to provide Williams more opportunities as a standup pass rusher, as opposed to playing with his hand in the dirt.

Defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann feels like it's a wise idea.

"I know this: we’d like to play him on the edge more, whether that’s at D-end, Jack, anything from that standpoint," Schumann said. "He’s one of our best players, and we want to make sure that he’s doing what he does best more often.”

Williams is thrilled to have the opportunity.

"We just try to put me in the best position on and off the field for here and for my future. I just appreciate Georgia for doing what they’re doing," Williams said in Miami. "I kind of feel like that’s something I’ve been doing ever since I’ve been playing ball, is kind of playing defensive end, outside linebacker, that position."

Of course, Williams isn't the only option at defensive end.

Junior Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has battled injury for much of his Bulldog career. But now that he's finally healthy, he's developed into the sort of sturdy defender he was anticipated to become.

After an ankle injury cost Ingram-Dawkins five of Georgia's first six games, he made a solid impression upon his return, making eight tackles including one for lost yardage and one sack.

Another huge part of Ingram-Dawkins' game is he has the talent to cover two gaps, with an excellent closing burst. He plays with good leverage, whether inside or outside.

Others to watch include sophomore Gabe Harris, who has repped at both defensive end and outside linebacker.

Meanwhile, three early enrollees--Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, Justin Greene, and Quintavius Johnson--are each expected to be groomed for the position assuming the position remains in good hands for years to come.