This is the fifth installment of our annual winter series at UGASports.com, taking a look at Georgia’s complete depth chart heading into spring practice next month.

When breaking down the projected starters ahead of spring practice for Georgia, there’s not a lot to question.

Yes, Kirby Smart will tell you that all positions are open.

But barring the unexpected, Earnest Greene III will be the starting left tackle, Jared Wilson the center, and Tate Ratledge the starting right guard.

Either Dylan Fairchild or Micah Morris will be the starting left guard.

So, what about right tackle? This one could be interesting.

On paper, Xavier Truss’ decision to return and take advantage of his Covid year would seem to give him the edge.

When Amarius Mims went down, it was Truss who slid over from left guard.

But like left guard, there could be some competition from sophomore Monroe Freeling.

Freeling impressed the coaches as a true freshman for the Bulldogs, serving as the top backup for Greene, but also flipped over to right tackle in practice and more than held his own.

"I think this season was really just a learning (experience). Just kind of learn the speed of the game, and then I learned a lot from all the older guys," Freeling told UGASports after the Orange Bowl. "I really enjoyed it, though."

He had the opportunity to improve. Freeling played in eight games for the Bulldogs, an experience he hopes to parlay into more playing time this fall.

I worked my way in and kept learning from the older guys," Freeling said "The mentality here is 'the next man up,' and I was just the next man up. So, I did what I needed to do."

Truss hopes to do the same.

The Rhode Island native is often overlooked, but still managed to start 13 of Georgia’s 14 games, and reps at four of the five positions on the offensive line.

With 28 career starts, 27 have come in the last two years, including 14 at left guard during Georgia’s national championship run in 2022.

Still, there are areas in Truss’ game that NFL evaluators feel he needs to improve.

Although he’s considered a good athlete, disciplined, and a hard worker, his lateral quickness and footwork are areas where scouting reports suggest he could improve.

Another name to keep an eye on is senior Chad Lindberg, who is primarily a depth piece coaches will look to until some of the incoming early enrollees are ready to step in.