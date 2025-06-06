Georgia baseball commit Kenny Ishikawa set to make history

In the 92-year history of the SEC, there has never been a baseball player from Japan who suited up in the conference. At least as far as we can tell.

That’s about to change.

Kenny Ishikawa, a native of Yokohama, Japan, verbally committed to Georgia on Wednesday. He spent the past season at Seattle University, where he starred as a two-way player following two years at the University of Asia in Tokyo.

He’s ready for the challenge that lies ahead.

In an exclusive interview with UGASports, Ishikawa talked about not only being the first Japanese baseball player to play in the SEC but also continuing his career as a two-way player in the league.

Former big-leaguer and LSU standout Jim Bowie was born to Japanese-American parents, but grew up in the U.S. Ishikawa grew up in Japan.

“I just love playing the game of baseball. Being able to do both and have both of those good feelings and moments just makes me love the game even more,” Ishikawa said. “I know it’s not going to be easy to be a two-way player in the best conference in the country, but I've got nothing to lose, and I know I can get better by getting coached by the best coaching staff in the country.

“It’ll mean a lot to me being the first player in the SEC from Japan and even being able to do both.”

The Bulldogs weren’t the only schools to express interest in Ishikawa, who did not just double as a two-way player for kicks. He excelled.

At the plate, Ishikawa batted a team-best .318 with eight home runs and 32 RBI. He also boasted a team-best .420 on-base percentage, largely to his only striking out 28 times in 201 at-bats.

On the mound, the left-hander started 9 of 19 games, striking out 73 batters in 66.1 innings.

“I’ve had over 70 schools reach out to me, and UGA was one of the schools that reached out to me on the day the portal opened,” said Ishikawa, who added he and head coach Wes Johnson did not go that deeply into what his specific role will be.

However, it appears he will have the opportunity to hit and pitch for the Bulldogs.

“He just told me that he expects me to be ready, and he wants me to be a two-way player, which is why he reached out to me. I am going to compete my best to prove myself to the team and the coaches and go for the starting rotation on the mound and in the outfield as well.”

Ishikawa admits that playing in Athens will be quite the cultural change from what he’s used to.

However, he’s also excited about the opportunity.

“This will be my first time in the south side, and I am well aware it will be a huge difference from where I came from,” he said. “But I’m really excited to play with the best players, best coaching staff, and environment. Just being able to play and compete with the best will be an amazing experience for me.”

Ishikawa said he spoke to Johnson, plus assistants Brock Bennett and Will Coggin, before making up his mind.

“They talked to me about how I can stand out by going to Georgia, and I had no doubt in it either. I knew I could still get better on both pitching and hitting, and they were clear about how to develop my skills and my future,” he said. “The second I got on the phone with him, I felt a really good connection with him, and that they had a plan for me in order to become a great player. I really liked how he (Johnson) was clear about his plans and confidence.”