This is the fifth installment of our annual winter series at UGASports.com, taking a look at Georgia’s complete depth chart heading into spring practice next month.

Yesterday we talked about Georgia's returning experience at left guard.

We can say the same about right guard, where Tate Ratledge is back for another year after putting his NFL aspirations on hold for one more season.

With center Sedrick Van Pran moving on, Ratledge should be the unquestioned leader of an offensive front and one of the better guards in the SEC.

It's easy to see why.

Ratledge is coming off a season where he was voted a second-team All-American by the Associated Press, along with first-team status on the Coaches All-SEC team.

He started at right guard in 12 of Georgia’s 13 games, missing the regular season finale at Georgia Tech due to injury. Ratledge started 14 of Georgia’s 15 games during its national championship run in 2022.

A preseason All-SEC selection, Ratledge was also on the Watch List for the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Awards.

He just needs to stay healthy.

Last year, Ratledge suffered a bone bruise to his left knee against Tennessee that limited his action.

Assuming he can avoid another injury, the Bulldogs will have no problem.

Ratledge has developed into one of the better guards in the SEC, and it will not be a surprise to see him on numerous preseason All-Conference lists.

If injuries do crop up, at least there are backups capable of stepping in.

We've already talked about Dylan Fairchild and Micah Morris. Both players can also play right guard—and have done so, as Fairchild did when he stepped in for Ratledge following his injury against the Vols.

Come spring, other names will receive their looks, with a likely host of early enrollees, possibly including Daniel Calhoun and Malachi Toliver, among others.



