Bulldogs add transfer pitcher from New Orleans

Georgia picked up its second baseball transfer in as many days on Thursday, getting a commitment from New Orleans pitcher Grant Edwards.

A right-hander, Edwards served as the Friday night starter for the Privateers. He went 3-5 with a 4.23 ERA.

He knows how to strike people out.

With a fastball that tops out at 95, Edwards struck out 92 batters in 76.2 innings last year. However, his best pitch is a wipeout slider, which resulted in a 50 percent whiff rate by opposing batters.

He’ll have one year of eligibility remaining.

A native of Walker, Louisiana, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound right-hander, Edwards is ranked No. 82 on 64Analytics.com's big board.

He joins former Seattle University outfielder/pitcher Kenny Ishikawa, who committed to the Bulldogs on Wednesday.