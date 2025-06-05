Bulldogs add a big left-handed bat

Wes Johnson is wasting little time adding some important pieces to next year’s baseball team.

Former New Mexico first baseman Jordy Oriach may be the biggest name yet.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound left-handed hitting first baseman batted .388 last year for the Lobos, with 25 doubles, 16 home runs, and 63 RBI.

Even more impressive, Oriach struck out just 29 times in 214 at-bats, or once every 7.37 at-bats.

According to 64Analytics.com, Oriach was the 66th-best hitter in all of Division I last year, with a 1.218 OPS, a .360 ISO, and a 0.510 wOBA.

"We started looking at video on him and one of the first things we noticed was that he hits the ball to all fields,” head coach Tod Brown told the Albuquerque Journal in March. “He's not just a pull hitter, or a high-strikeout guy like a lot of big sluggers. This guy can really hit."

Oriach, who grew up north of Boston, should fit in just fine at Foley Field with its short right-field porch.

He becomes the third transfer to commit to Georgia in the last two days, joining New Orleans pitcher Grant Edwards, who committed earlier today, and Seattle University outfielder Kenny Ishikawa, who chose the Bulldogs on Wednesday.

More to come.