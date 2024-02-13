This is the eighth installment of our annual winter series at UGASports.com, taking a look at Georgia’s complete depth chart heading into spring practice next month.

In Part 9 of our Pre-Spring Position Preview series, we stick with our wide receiver theme, focusing on the Y.

For that, let's turn to Dillon Bell although, like many of Georgia's other wideouts, he can also line up as the X, and sometimes even at slot.

However, for purposes of today's discussion, we'll focus on the Y, where we feel Bell and another pair of Bulldog newcomers will have an opportunity to shine.

Bell was a legitimate jack of all trades for Georgia, occasionally lining up at tailback, where his quickness and slick moves gave the Bulldogs a backfield element they really did not have last fall.

But it's at wide receiver where Bell gained most of his acclaim and is credited with making some of the team's more difficult receptions look easy.

"Great competitor. When his number is called, he’s ready," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said after Georgia's win at Tennessee. "He made plays on back-shoulder 50-50 balls, made a great play that Bobo (Mike Bobo, offensive coordinator) put together for him with the opportunity to pass, and the runs after the catch were big. So, he stepped up big today, and we continue to have guys do that when other guys are down."

In that game, Bell appeared all over the stat sheet for Georgia in the win. He had five receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown, along with one rush for four yards.

But the highlight of the game came in the first quarter when Bell tossed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint to put Georgia on top 10-7.

Last year Bell caught 29 passes for 355 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 25 times for 157 yards and two scores.

Southern Cal transfer Michael Jackson III could play an important role at the Y as well.

Despite just catching 17 passes for 146 yards, Jackson brings a unique level of versatility to the field with the ability to play all three wide receiver positions.

He also figures to be a candidate for returning punts.

“Coach B-Mac (wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon) was telling me specifically how I will be a player for him, that I would never have to leave the field (schematically)” Jackson told UGASports. “That was a big thing, but also seeing how they go about developing their players, that was a big thing for me, too. They showed me the off-the-field stuff that will help me after football."

The Y position is also one where you may see a couple of freshmen see their first action.

In our pre-spring depth chart, we have listed Nitro Tuggle at the spot, but classmate Sacovie White could see time there just as easily.



