Stackhouse could have turned pro, but decided to take advantage of his Covid year, and Bulldog defensive coaches are undoubtedly grateful.

Today we resume our pre-spring position preview by continuing our look at the defensive line, where Nazir Stackhouse is back for another year at nose guard.

When Nazir Stackhouse decided to return for one more season with the Bulldogs shortly after the Orange Bowl, it qualified as a big deal.

The reason? It assured Georgia's nose guard position will once again be in capable hands.

Although Stackhouse has yet to develop into a major threat in passing games, his work against the run continues to be one of his strengths.

Who knows? He may provide depth at defensive back.

Just kidding. Still, arguably his best highlight last season came in Georgia's win over Missouri when Tiger quarterback Brady Cook inexplicably threw the ball right to Stackhouse, who rumbled 44 yards before being dragged down at the 5-yard line.

“It’s unreal. I was just making sure he didn’t pump-fake me, but he threw it right in my hands,” Stackhouse said after the game. “It’s a dream come true for a defensive lineman.”

Stackhouse told reporters he hit 18 mph on the GPS.

Head coach Kirby Smart said otherwise.

“He had a piano on his back," Smart said. "He couldn’t hit 18 mph if he was on a bike or a car."

But that's OK.

Stackhouse's job doesn't require him to intercept passes, but to take on double-teams and help keep other teams from running the ball.

Fortunately, for Georgia, he will not have to carry the position alone.

Redshirt sophomore Christen Miller continues to develop and is ready to play an even bigger role this fall.

Smart singled out Miller as far back as last spring. His agility for a big man, and his ability to stunt and move, will give the Bulldogs another quality option at the position.

Others are waiting in the wings.

One name to keep an eye on is Jamaal Jarrett, who battled a right foot injury midway through his freshman season but overcame the ailment to make some progress toward the end of the regular season campaign.

At 6-foot-5 and 350 pounds, Jarrett is the quintessential 0-technique performer, whose job it is to plug the middle of the defensive line and allow his linebackers to make plays.

After playing in five games as a true freshman, expect ample opportunities for more playing time this fall with an impressive spring.