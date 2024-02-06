This is the second installment of our annual winter series here at UGASports.com where we take a look at Georgia’s entire roster heading into the start of spring practice next month.

Let’s preface today’s article by stating the obvious: It’s going to be a long, long time until we see a tight end make the impact with Georgia that Brock Bowers did during his three seasons in Athens.

In 27 years of covering the program, there’s only a handful of players I’d consider putting on a personal Mount Rushmore of Bulldog players, and Bower certainly qualifies as one.

You’ve likely heard Bowers described as a “Unicorn” for everything he was able to do on the field. Such a description is apropos.

Which brings us to 2024.

The tight end position at Georgia is in good hands. Just don’t put the onus on the shoulders of players like Oscar Delp or Lawson Luckie and expect them to be the same type of player, or produce the same results, as the former Bulldog three-time All-American.

That doesn’t mean Georgia’s tight end room cannot be a strength for the team. Of course it can.

Delp enjoyed an outstanding season as a sophomore, starting 10 times, with 24 receptions for 284 yards and three touchdowns.

A good in-line blocker, Delp may not boast the same array of skills as his former teammate, but he’s more than capable and no doubt will be counted on to once again play a huge role in what will be his junior year.

Earlier this year, Delp was asked what it was like to be on the same team with Bowers, expected to be a top-10 pick in April’s NFL Draft.

“I’m just trying to be the next Oscar Delp,” Delp said. “I mean, obviously everyone wants to be like Brock Bowers and make the plays that he makes, and they’re crazy. It’s great to have a guy like that in the room that can kind of mentor me, and also just be one of my buddies that I just hang out with.”

Former Georgia safety Javon Bullard spoke glowingly about Delp.

“The guy has been under Brock Bowers’ wing, so you kind of have no choice but to become a good player,” Bullard said. “Delp is a great player—Delp is a great player, man. He blocks well; he does a lot of things that go unseen. Probably because it doesn’t show up on the stat sheet. Has great hands, is a good route runner, and he uses his body to make plays. Is a big guy with a big frame, has a nice catch radius.”

Expect Luckie to play an even bigger role.

Luckie was enjoying an outstanding spring a year ago before injuring his ankle, resulting in the same tightrope surgery performed on Bowers.

A bruising blocker, Luckie will use the spring to improve his receiving skills, as will fellow sophomore Pearce Spurlin III.

Georgia also signed a pair of freshmen—Colton Heinrich and Jaden Reddell—currently on campus as early enrollees with an opportunity to impress while they learn Georgia’s offensive system.